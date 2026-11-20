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Basseterre, St. Kitts (17 November 2026) — The St. Kitts and Nevis Culinary Team has arrived in Barbados for the Taste of the Caribbean competition and is ready to showcase the destination’s best flavours to the best chefs and bartenders in the Caribbean. The Federation’s return represents more than participation in a regional competition. It reflects a renewed commitment to culinary excellence, professional development and the strategic positioning of St. Kitts and Nevis as a premier Caribbean culinary destination.

This is a significant moment for the twin-island Federation after an absence of more than two decades. Taste of the Caribbean provides an important platform for the region’s culinary professionals to celebrate Caribbean gastronomy, exchange knowledge, refine their skills and demonstrate the rich cultural heritage reflected in Caribbean cuisine.

The team has been hard at work, dedicating hours to long practice runs and serious work. They are now ready to show what all that preparation looks like to the wider region.

Supporting the delegation are Steven Phillip, Product Development Officer, and Savita Tilackdharry, Communications and Digital Marketing Officer, of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority.

Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority, Melnecia Marshall, expressed pride in the Federation’s return, highlighting the important connections between cuisine, culture and the visitor experience.

“Our cuisine tells the story of who we are, reflecting our heritage, traditions and creativity. After nearly twenty years, our return to Taste of the Caribbean is a moment of tremendous national pride,” said Mrs. Marshall. “ Their participation has helped us to accomplish the goal of ensuring that tourism enriches the lives of our people. Their participation offers them opportunity for exposure, networking and skill development, and we are truly proud of them.”

Taste of the Caribbean is one of the region’s leading culinary competitions and is being held alongside the Caribbean Hotel Industry Exchange Forum (CHIEF), bringing together hospitality professionals, industry leaders and culinary talent from across the Caribbean.

Chief Executive Officer of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority, Kelly Fontenelle, who is also participating as a speaker at CHIEF, understood the strategic importance of the Federation’s return to the competition.

“Returning St. Kitts and Nevis to Taste of the Caribbean was a priority from the outset of my tenure. Culinary tourism is an important part of our strategy to differentiate the destination and strengthen its appeal to discerning travellers,” said Ms. Fontenelle. “ This competition provides an opportunity to showcase our distinctive flavours, celebrate our culinary identity and elevate the Federation’s profile on the regional stage. It is an important step in positioning St. Kitts and Nevis as a premier Caribbean culinary destination.”

The St. Kitts Tourism Authority extends its sincere appreciation to the sponsors and partners whose generous contributions have made the team’s participation possible. Their investment reflects a shared commitment to developing local talent and advancing the Federation’s culinary ambitions: Corks and Screws, Elco Ltd, Hibiscus Spirits, Old Road Rum Company, Police Co-operative Credit Union Ltd, Royal St. Kitts Hotel, SK &Sons, St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship Programme, St. Kitts Credit Union, St.Kitts/Nevis Luxury Transfer and Tours, St. Kitts Marriott Resort, St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank, The Cable, The Dreamy Group, The Right Hon. Denzil L. Douglas, Tyrone “Granny” Brown, and the wider St. Kitts and Nevis communities.

As the team prepares to compete, the St. Kitts Tourism Authority invites nationals at home and throughout the diaspora to rally behind these talented ambassadors and celebrate this important chapter in the Federation’s culinary journey. Supporters are encouraged to follow the team’s progress, share messages of encouragement and celebrate their achievements through Kittitian Heartbeat and the St. Kitts & Nevis Culinary Team’s Facebook and Instagram pages.