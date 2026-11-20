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Basseterre: St. Kitts, Monday, November 16, 2026: The St. Kitts and Nevis Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Secretariat continued its month of activities with its “Women in Mechanics” initiative, aimed at equipping women with basic vehicle maintenance knowledge and essential safety skills.

Held on Wednesday, November 11, at the Christopher – Wilkin Institute of Technology (CWIT), the session highlighted the importance of conducting routine vehicle safety checks to prevent accidents and unexpected breakdowns.

Participants received practical guidance on checking engine oil, including how to use the dipstick to monitor oil levels. They also learned how to inspect tyres for damage, check tyre pressure, identify worn treads, and safely change a flat tyre.

The Women in Mechanics initiative provided an opportunity for women to build confidence, gain practical skills, and become more knowledgeable about vehicle care. The initiative also reinforced the importance of vehicle maintenance in promoting safer roads and protecting lives.