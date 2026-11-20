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Basseterre, St. Kitts, November 13, 2026 (SKNIS): Students attending the Fostering the Future Together: The Caribbean Summit on Friday (November 13, 2026) have given high marks for the ideas generated from the event and the commitments made to empower Caribbean children and young people for the digital age.

Approximately 60 secondary school students from Saint Kitts and Nevis attended the one-day summit held at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort. They sat alongside and were able to hear from and engage with leaders of government, heads of industries, educators and civil society representatives from across the Caribbean region and the United States.

Topics for the day featured “Resilient Classrooms, Empowered Teachers: Keeping Caribbean Learning Going Through Any Disruption,” “Jobs of Tomorrow, Made in the Caribbean,” “Protecting Our Children in a Borderless Internet and Safeguarding Their Wellbeing” and “The Caribbean Digital Citizen of 2035: Connected, Capable and Included.”

Ewin Telemaque, CARICOM Youth Ambassador, Saint Kitts and Nevis, participated in the panel that considered future jobs. The 19-year-old, who graduated earlier this month from the Nevis Sixth Form College, noted that hosting the first-ever Fostering the Future Caribbean Summit is a pivotal moment for the Federation and the region.

“It’s a very powerful and important message that we’re sending,” he stated. “It was really enlightening for me because I got to hear way more perspectives than I shared myself, and it really opened my eyes to a lot of different things. It has been a catalyst for different conversations.”

Sadie Cuffy, a 16-year-old student of the Charlestown Secondary School, was moved by the conversation about Artificial Intelligence (AI). She said that she doesn’t use it much but now has a better understanding of how it can be leveraged responsibly.

“It opened my mind,” Ms. Cuffy expressed. “It told me more about what I should use more of and less of in AI, and what I should and should not do. You can work with AI instead of going against it. So, that’s what I mostly learned to just co-exist with AI.”

Markalier Hanley of the Dr. Denzil L. Douglas Secondary School (DLDSS) in Saddlers expressed concerns with the findings that most young people are merely content consumers.

“We are not thinking; we are not taking the time to think and come up with answers. We just want a quick fix to everything,” said the 16-year-old. “That is what I think was highlighted in today’s conversation. But it (the discussion) also helped us to see how we could use technology without manipulating it to do what we want, but also use it for other positive stuff.”

The young ladies thanked Mrs. Diani Prince-Drew for her inspired decision to host the inaugural Caribbean Summit in Saint Kitts and Nevis.

“I would like to say a very big thank you to Mrs. Prince-Drew,” said Ms. Hanley. “This motivated me a lot. It was very powerful, and I hope that another event like this comes up again and even bigger.”

“This was a lovely conference,” Ms. Cuffy stated. “I’m networking right now. So I could see you in a few years, and you understand what I know and what I am for. And through networking is actually how people get to higher places.”