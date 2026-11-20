Home / Health / JNF MRI Project Nears Delivery As Team…

Basseterre, Saint Kitts, November 18, 2026 (PMO) – The National MRI Centre at the Joseph N. France General Hospital (JNF) is nearing completion, with the scanner expected to arrive in the Federation later this month. Once it is installed and commissioned, the centre will provide Saint Kitts and Nevis with its first public MRI service.

During a site visit on Wednesday, November 18, Mr. Anthony Huggins, the local contractor, reported that about 95 percent of the construction work was complete. He estimated that the remaining building works would take two to three weeks after the scanner arrives.

Prime Minister and Minister of Health, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, toured the facility with representatives from the Ministry of Health, the Public Works Department and the construction team. They visited the areas where patients will be screened and prepared for scans, the control room where staff will operate the equipment, and the shielded room that will house the scanner.

Mr. Huggins explained that sections of the building were deliberately left open so the scanner could be moved into place. Once the equipment is inside, crews will close those openings and finish the masonry, plastering and window installation.

The Government, led by Prime Minister Drew, invested in and built this dedicated facility to meet the scanner’s technical requirements and accommodate a wider range of patients.

Drawing on his experience as a physician, the Prime Minister explained how access to MRI at JNF will help doctors further investigate certain neurological conditions and decide on treatment. Speaking about assessing how far some cancers have progressed, he said, “Sometimes you need an MRI. A CT scan wouldn’t do justice. Ultrasound would not.”

Dr. Jenson Morton said the team is aiming to make scans available to patients already admitted to JNF before the end of this year, 2026, with outpatient services expected to follow shortly afterwards. The Prime Minister also outlined plans to subsidise scans for uninsured residents.

The centre is part of the Drew administration’s investment in expanding the services available at the public hospital. With a 128-slice CT scanner already in place at JNF, the addition of an MRI will give doctors more options for investigating complex cases and allow more patients to get the scans they need here in Saint Kitts and Nevis.