Home / Health / PM Drew Calls For End To Misleading…

Basseterre, Saint Kitts, November 09, 2026 (SKNIS): Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, made a clarion call for all citizens to be a part of the solution in national development, while abandoning hurtful and destructive rhetoric that attempts to undermine the incredible gains achieved to date.

His remarks at the November 05, 2026, edition of the Roundtable, spoke directly to the attempts in some quarters to misrepresent progress in the healthcare sector, and specifically at the Joseph N. France General Hospital, through “irresponsible statements.” Dr. Drew labelled these statements as “trying to bring down your whole country on the altar of politics.”

“I condemn the opposition for trying to use the hospital as some sort of political fodder,” he emphatically stated.

Prime Minister Drew said that as a medical doctor, he has worked at various medical institutions, including hospitals, clinics, care homes, and even the prison. He added that while in opposition, he recognised that there were serious deficiencies in the healthcare sector. These included severe leaking of the J.N.F. hospital roof, ambulances without oxygen supply, and shortages in specialist staff at the hospital, to name a few.

“[Imagine] if I were to go on like how the opposition [is] going on now, when I was in opposition,” he expressed. “Instead of complaining, I asked, how can I help? I had a show called Dr. Drew Cares for You, where I was giving free health education. When COVID-19 hit, who was the first person in this country to organise a media presentation on COVID? It was me. Before the government had the daily updates because they weren’t doing it, I could have gone and said all sorts of things, but I said, how can I help?

As the minister of health, Dr. Drew stated that he has access to the records of healthcare deficiencies in the sector.

“So when I spoke about healthcare in opposition, I was very mindful. But I don’t think the opposition wants to go down the road with me because I have a lot of information,” he said, referring to institutional failures, not individual records. “Tell them chill out and come to the table to work together.”

Since assuming office in 2022, Prime Minister Drew has led a comprehensive upgrade of the healthcare system. These include the introduction of the Children’s Medical Fund, which has helped 152 children access critical medical care overseas; purchasing five new ambulances at a cost of $1.7 million; repairing the J.N.F. Hospital roof; upgrading and reopening the private ward; purchasing a state-of-the-art CT Scan machine; and the digitising of health records at the accident and emergency (A&E) ward, to name a few.

Patient care at J.N.F was also enhanced, as there are a record 26 specialists offering medical services. These include a neurologist, endocrinologist, cardiologist, urologist, nephrologist, and a radiologist. The J.N.F hospital has also introduced, for the first time, an echocardiogram, which is an ultrasound of the heart. Another historic first will occur in the coming months with the installation and commissioning of a new state-of-the-art MRI machine. It marks the first time such services will be available in the public healthcare system.