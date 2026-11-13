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NIA CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS (November 12, 2026)- The Nevis Health Promotion Unit will host a two-day Teen Sexual Health Symposium aimed at equipping young people with the knowledge, practical skills and confidence to make informed and responsible decisions about their sexual health, relationships and overall well-being.

The symposium will be held under the theme “Building Healthy Sexual Health Futures,” and is scheduled for December 7 and 8, 2026, at the Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park (MGR Park), and will target teenagers between the ages of 15 and 18.

Recognising adolescence as a critical period of physical, emotional and social development, the symposium will provide a safe, supportive and engaging environment for young people to discuss issues that can influence their present circumstances and future choices.

To encourage open and meaningful discussions, the sessions will be conducted through separate forums for girls and boys.

The Girls’ Forum will take place on Monday, December 7, while the Boys’ Forum is scheduled for Tuesday, December 8. Both sessions will run from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., with lunch provided.

Among the areas to be explored are attraction, intimacy and healthy relationships; consent, personal boundaries and respect; effective communication and conflict resolution; body image and self-esteem; sexual behaviours and safe sexual practices; birth control and reproductive health; peer pressure and responsible decision-making.

Participants will also learn about adolescent brain development and risk-taking behaviours, the effects of alcohol, marijuana and other substances, as well as the importance of personal values, future goals and planned parenthood.

The Nevis Health Promotion Unit is encouraging parents and guardians to support their teenagers’ participation, emphasising the importance of open communication and parental involvement in promoting positive health behaviours and responsible decision-making.

Teenagers are encouraged to take advantage of the opportunity to ask questions, share perspectives and develop essential life skills in an environment that supports learning and personal growth.

Registration is now open, and early sign-up is encouraged as spaces are limited. Interested participants may register for their respective sessions using the links below: