Home / Sports / Village Superstars Strengthen Grip On Premier League…

Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis – Rams Village Superstars remain at the summit of the SKNFA/NBG Premier League as the competition heads into the international break, following a convincing 3-0 victory over SOL Island Auto Supplies Conaree FC on Tuesday, November 10, at the National Bank Group Technical Center.

Village secured all three points in one of two rescheduled fixtures, with Kimaree Rogers opening the scoring from the penalty spot in the first half. An own goal by Isaiah Nicholls in the 55th minute doubled their advantage, before Joseph Wilkes sealed the 3-0 victory with an 85th-minute strike.

Following the win, Village head coach Jeffrey “Pedro” Hazel praised his players but cautioned against complacency, emphasising that the team still has considerable work to do despite its position at the top of the standings.

“We aren’t anywhere yet. This is just the first round; we haven’t accomplished much. We take it step by step, game by game and one by one. With Round 1 almost done, we’ve done pretty well so far and we hope to keep the momentum going forward,” Hazel said.

Meanwhile, Conaree FC President Delwayne Delaney, while disappointed with the result, expressed encouragement with his team’s performance, noting improvements compared to previous outings.

“It was a tough loss. I think we played well; I think we played exceptional based on what we would have seen over the last few weeks. I think it’s a good sign for us. We are trying our best to build momentum in-house and I think this holds well for us on a whole,” Delaney said. In the other rescheduled encounter, Development Bank St. Peters FC recorded a 3-1 victory over SKELEC Garden Hotspurs FC.

Dionis Stephens opened the scoring in the third minute, before Rocco Browne extended St. Peters’ lead in the 16th minute. Tyquan Terrell added a third in the 38th minute to give St. Peters a commanding advantage. Garden Hotspurs managed a consolation goal in the 79th minute through Jamarie James, whose effort took a deflection on its way into the net. The weekend’s earlier action also produced victories for Honda Newtown United, S L Horsford’s St. Paul’s United and defending champions MFCR Old Road United Jets.

Honda Newtown United recorded a victory over 607 Construction Lodge Patriots on Friday, November 6, with five different players getting on the scoresheet. Markenson Hyppolite, Kimron Browne, Dakari Phipps, Devaughn Mills and Navaldo Champagnie all found the net in an impressive attacking display.

On Saturday, November 7, St. Paul’s United delivered a commanding 5-1 victory over Trans Global Engineering Limited Dieppe Bay Eagles. An own goal by Cordelle Romney gave St. Paul’s the lead in the 30th minute, before Keithroy Freeman doubled the advantage four minutes later. Kalonji Clarke added a third in first-half stoppage time.

Jovaughne Leader extended the lead in the 59th minute, while Reynaldo Matthew pulled one back for Dieppe Bay in the 74th minute. Mahlik Clarke completed the scoring for St. Paul’s in the 77th minute.

Defending champions MFCR Old Road United Jets also claimed maximum points, edging Azul Cayon Rockets 2-1. Shevene Boston opened the scoring in the 53rd minute, with Tiquanny Williams adding a second in the 71st minute. Cayon responded through Mervin Lewis in the 86th minute, but Old Road held on for the victory.

Old Road head coach Alexis Morris praised his players’ determination and application of the team’s training-ground preparations. “I thought that we were equal to exactly all the things that we did on the training pitch. However, at the end of the first half, we realized it was 0-0 and so that gave us insight as to what transpired in the first 45 and how we could have treated it to make sure that we won the game tonight,” Morris said.

“We were the hungrier team and we showed that we deserve the three points tonight,” he added. With the Premier League now taking a break for international football, attention turns to the Sugar Boyz, who face Grenada in their Concacaf Nations League encounter in Cuba on Friday, November 13, at 3:00 p.m. Domestic football will resume following the international fixture with the FA Cup Round of 16, featuring matches scheduled for Saturday and Sunday.