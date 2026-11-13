Home / Sports / Minister Duggins Welcomes Home History-Making Swim Team

Basseterre, Saint Kitts, November 10, 2026 (SKNIS): Minister of Sports, the Honourable Samal Duggins, welcomed home Team Saint Kitts and Nevis Aquatics, who returned to the Federation on Monday, November 09, 2026, after a record-breaking performance at the 34th OECS Swimming Championships in Saint Lucia.

The team increased their medal count from eight in 2025, to eleven in 2026. Overall, the team captured three gold medals, four silver and four bronze. Skyla Connor delivered an impressively strong performance in the 13-14 Female Category. She captured Gold in the 50 metre freestyle, as well as the 50 metre and 100 metre breaststroke, Silver in the 50 metre and 200 metre freestyle, as well as the 100 metre backstroke and 100 metre butterfly. Ms. Connor also won Bronze in the 100 metre and 400 metre freestyle. Other medallists were Gaj Leonce, who won Bronze in the 50 metre butterfly Males 9-10 category, as well as Akimba Cornelius, Rhaejaan Jacobs, Gaj Leonce and Clijae Christmas, who earned bronze in the 200 metre medley relay in the 10 and under, male category.

Minister Duggins commended the team for the competitive spirit during the meet, which officials said was closely contested.

“It was a team effort, and we saw [members] step up even more than they ever did before,” he stated, adding that he was present when many of the students began their first swim class. “Look at them today, making sure that Saint and Nevis has a place on the map when it comes to the conversation about competitive swimming.”

Honourable Duggins also singled out Skyla Coonor for a truly exceptional competition, expressing that she is on track to have “major” success in competitive swimming.

The minister of sport added that the government and the Aquatics Federation are very close to finalising an arrangement to acquire land for a swimming pool, which will be the future home of the sport.