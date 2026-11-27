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BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS – S. L. Horsford’s St. Paul’s United have taken over the top spot in the SKNFA/NBG Premier League standings following an emphatic 6-1 victory over 607 Construction Lodge Patriots on Sunday, November 22, at the National Bank Group Technical Center.

St. Paul’s capitalized on Rams Village Superstars’ slip-up, as the former league leaders suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to MFCR Old Road United Jets on Saturday, bringing Round One of the competition to an exciting conclusion.

In Sunday’s second match of the doubleheader, Honda Newtown United secured an impressive 5-2 victory over SOL IAS Conaree. Dakari Phipps opened the scoring for Newtown in the 19th minute, with Akimba Lawrence doubling the advantage five minutes later. Sylvester Caines added a third before the break, despite Errol O’Loughlin pulling one back for Conaree in the 31st minute.

Newtown continued their dominance in the second half, benefiting from a 64th-minute own goal by Conaree’s Sylford Lampkin. Phipps then completed his brace in the 74th minute to make it five for Newtown. Malik France grabbed a consolation goal for Conaree in stoppage time. Rams Village Superstars were edged 1-0 by MFCR Old Road United Jets, with Kaylon Liburd scoring the decisive goal in the 85th minute. Earlier on Saturday, Azul Cayon Rockets battled to a hard-fought 2-1 victory over SKELEC Garden Hotspurs. Garden Hotspurs got off to a flying start when Joel Henry bundled the ball over the line in the fourth minute.

However, Cayon responded through Carlos Bertie, who converted from the penalty spot to restore parity. Yohannes Mitchum then sealed all three points for the Rockets with a 77th-minute strike.

Following the match, Cayon player Malik Hendrickson shared his thoughts on the team’s performance. “We started a little bit slow and flat. But after some encouraging words from Captain Mervin (Lewis), we kind of banded together and we kind of pushed forward to get the equaliser. And we just kept the momentum going,” Hendrickson said.

Assistant Coach of Garden Hotspurs Rohan Browne blamed youth and inexperience of some of his players for the loss. “We made some tactical changes to the game. We worked out and got a goal in the first five minutes. We did well. But, you know, a little bit of youth…a challenge in there for the penalty that brought them back into the game. But I don’t think without that, we’d probably be able to hold out a bit longer…. it is going to be a learning experience for a young player. But, unfortunately, that’s how the game goes sometimes,” Browne said.

Match Week 9 got underway on Friday night with an exciting seven-goal thriller between Development Bank St. Peters and Trans Global Engineering Ltd. Dieppe Bay Eagles, with St. Peters emerging victorious in a 4-3 encounter.

Tyquan Terrell was the star of the night, producing a remarkable four-goal performance. He found the back of the net in the 1st, 4th, 38th and 90+2 minutes to lead St. Peters to victory. Dieppe Bay Eagles, however, refused to go down without a fight. Kenroy Hodge, Xavier Wilkinson and Josiah Bradshaw all got on the scoresheet in the 30th, 53rd and 90+4th minutes respectively, but their efforts were not enough to salvage a point.

With Round One officially concluded, attention now shifts to the Council Cup, as the Premier League’s top eight teams prepare to battle for another piece of silverware.

The competition kicks off this Saturday, November 28, at 6:00 p.m. at the National Bank Group Technical Center, marking the return of the SKNFA cup competition as an annual fixture on the football calendar. Fans can look forward to another exciting chapter in the domestic football season as clubs turn their attention to the race for the Council Cup title.