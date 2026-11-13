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NIA CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS (November 09, 2026)- Nevis is gaining international attention as a potential safe haven for global wealth, with Premier of Nevis, the Honourable Mark Brantley, showcasing the island’s financial-services capabilities, political stability and strategic location in a recent interview with Forbes.

Published on November 8, 2026, the article, titled “Beyond the UAE: New Safe Havens for Global Family Wealth,” examines Nevis’ potential to attract high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth families seeking greater flexibility in protecting and managing their wealth.

During the interview, Premier Brantley discussed the growing importance of geographic and jurisdictional diversification amid increasing geopolitical uncertainty, noting that Nevis wants to become part of the conversation as wealthy families explore additional options for safeguarding and structuring their assets.

“We want Nevis to be part of that equation,” Premier Brantley told Forbes, emphasizing the island’s ability to offer what he described as “optionality” to internationally mobile families.

While acknowledging the established financial ecosystems of destinations such as Dubai and Malta, Premier Brantley highlighted Nevis’ distinctive advantages as an English-speaking common-law jurisdiction in the Western Hemisphere, with close proximity to the United States and approximately four decades of experience in international financial services.

Nevis has developed a framework supporting international wealth management, including trusts and limited liability companies (LLCs), which are utilised in estate planning, asset protection and international investment structures.

Premier Brantley also pointed to the island’s political and social stability, describing Nevis as a small Caribbean democracy removed from many of the geopolitical tensions affecting larger financial centres. He noted that while the island is traditionally associated with “sun, sea and sand,” it also offers wealthy families “safety, security and stability.”

The Premier further highlighted the ongoing expansion of the Vance W. Amory International Airport as an important part of Nevis’ efforts to improve accessibility and strengthen its appeal to international investors and globally mobile families. Plans include extending the runway to approximately 6,000 feet and increasing apron and parking capacity to accommodate as many as 50 private aircraft.

The Forbes feature explored how Nevis could complement the international arrangements of wealthy families by offering an additional jurisdiction for asset protection, corporate structuring and investment, rather than attempting to replicate the scale of established financial centres.

Premier Brantley’s engagement with Forbes provides an important opportunity to showcase Nevis’ international financial-services capabilities and strengthen the island’s visibility among prospective investors and global business interests.

The Nevis Island Administration (NIA) continues to pursue opportunities to attract new investment and business, while promoting the island’s stability, established legal framework and growing infrastructure as key advantages in an increasingly competitive international environment.