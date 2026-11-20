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Basseterre, St. Kitts, 13 November 2026 – The St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank Limited has been named 2026 ECCU Bank of the Year Award winner for Corporate Social Responsibility, recognising the Bank’s sustained investment in the people and communities it serves.

The award was announced during the 2026 ECCU Bank of the Year Awards on Thursday, 12 November 2026. The achievement marks National Bank’s return to the winners’ circle for the first time since 2019.

National Bank’s submission demonstrated how its community investment supports education, youth development, health and wellness, entrepreneurship, environmental responsibility and community outreach. It also highlighted the active involvement of employees who volunteer their time to support initiatives throughout St. Kitts and Nevis.

During the qualifying period, National Bank invested more than EC$1 million in community-focused initiatives. Among the outcomes highlighted were support for 33 women-owned businesses, the distribution of 500 Christmas gifts to children, meals provided to more than 400 families and environmental initiatives that included the planting of 75 trees and the reduction of thousands of single-use cups and bottles.

The Bank also supported youth development and education through summer camps, school activities, graduation and speech-day programmes, financial education sessions and other initiatives designed to build knowledge, confidence and opportunity.

Mr. Anthony Galloway, Chief Executive Officer of National Bank, said the award reflects the Bank’s long-standing commitment to contributing meaningfully to national development.

“This recognition belongs to our employees, customers and community partners. Corporate social responsibility at National Bank is not simply about financial contributions. It is about building partnerships, responding to genuine needs and creating opportunities that strengthen our communities. We are honoured to receive this award and remain committed to making a positive and lasting difference. I would also like to thank our Board of Directors and Bank Management for their leadership and continued support of National Bank’s work in the communities we serve.”

Members of National Bank’s Board of Directors and Management frequently volunteer their time alongside employees in the Bank’s community initiatives. Employee volunteerism was an integral element to the submission. National Bank employees have participated in tree-planting activities, food distribution, children’s Christmas programmes and the annual Christmas Day luncheon for persons in need. Meals are also delivered directly to elderly persons and individuals with limited mobility who are unable to attend community distribution centres.

The Bank extends its appreciation to the organisations, schools, government departments and community groups that continue to partner with National Bank in delivering these initiatives. It also thanks its customers, employees and members of the public who supported the Bank during the public-voting phase of the awards.

The award reinforces National Bank’s commitment to responsible corporate citizenship and its belief that strong financial institutions have an important role to play in advancing inclusive and sustainable national development.

National Bank will continue to build on its community partnerships, strengthen the measurement of its social impact and expand initiatives that empower individuals, families and organisations across the Federation.

About St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank Limited

St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank Limited is a leading financial institution serving the people of St. Kitts and Nevis. The Bank provides a wide range of personal, business and digital banking services while supporting initiatives that contribute to economic growth, financial empowerment and community development