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BRIDGETOWN, Barbados – On International Men’s Day, I pause to recognise the men and boys who strengthen our families, workplaces and communities through their leadership, service, care and quiet acts of responsibility.

This year’s theme, “The Future Is Everyone,” reminds us of a simple but essential truth that no society can achieve its full potential while any part of its population is left behind.

For me, inclusion is not merely a development concept. It is reflected in how we treat one another and whether we create opportunities for others to succeed. Men and boys must work in harmony with women and girls, as partners and teammates, to build a cohesive society in which everyone can thrive. Together, we are building a stronger Caribbean.

The development outcomes of boys and young men are critical to the Caribbean’s prospects for inclusive growth, social cohesion and resilience. Too many face learning gaps, school disengagement, difficult school-to-work transitions, unemployment, exposure to violence, and restrictive norms that discourage vulnerability or asking for help.

Yet I am heartened by how many boys and young men succeed, develop valuable skills and contribute meaningfully to their families, communities and national development. They are not problems to be solved. They are assets and agents of change.

Under our 10-Year Strategy, inclusion remains fundamental to the region’s resilience. At CDB, we are moving beyond deficit-based approaches towards empowerment and positive youth development, strengthening capabilities, supportive relationships and access to meaningful opportunities. We must also listen to those least connected to formal systems; their participation is essential.

I encourage men and boys to be advocates for equality, champions of non-violence and supportive partners at home and at work. Let us lead with courage, empathy, respect and care.

Today, we honour men not only for what they achieve, but also for how they help others to rise.

The future is everyone. Let us build it, as teammates, together.