Home / Business / Leon Cuffy Named 2026 Entrepreneur Of The…

Basseterre, St. Kitts (November 26, 2026) – Leon Cuffy, owner of Like New Steam Cleaning, has been named the 2026 Entrepreneur of the Year at the Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW) Business Summit & Awards Ceremony, held on Wednesday, November 25, at Carambola Beach Club.

The ceremony, hosted on November 25th, by the Ministry of Small Business, Entrepreneurship, Cooperatives and the Creative Economy, formed part of the observance of Global Entrepreneurship Week 2026, under the theme “The World Needs What You Build.” The summit was held under the theme “Build Your Mindset, Build Your Network, Build Your Net Worth,” bringing together entrepreneurs, business professionals and aspiring business owners for an evening of discussion, networking and recognition.

Cuffy received the evening’s top business honour in recognition of his entrepreneurial journey and contribution through business ventures including Like New Steam Cleaning.

Five other awards were also presented to recognize entrepreneurs making valuable contributions across various areas of business. The recipients were:

• Youth in Business Award: Zahra Browne of Be YOU Beautiful.

• Woman in Business Award: Gina Joseph of Nail Goddess.

• Innovative Business Award: Teshima Williams and Jevaun Hyde of Krazy Rolls. The award was accepted by Tonya Moses on their behalf.

• People’s Choice Award: Lesana Liburd of Esthetics Beauty Parlor.

• Sustainable Business Award: Mickian Browne of Breathe Easy.

The awards highlighted the creativity, innovation, determination and resilience demonstrated by entrepreneurs across St. Kitts and Nevis, while providing an opportunity to celebrate their contributions to the local business community.

The evening also featured a panel discussion with Patrice Harris serving as host and moderator, alongside Trevicia Adams, representing the Eastern Caribbean Securities Exchange (ECSE), entrepreneur Daniel Arthurton and Alex Straun, Founder of JAD Cash. The discussion explored the importance of developing an entrepreneurial mindset, building meaningful networks and strengthening financial prospects.

The Ministry congratulates all the award recipients and extends appreciation to the entrepreneurs, partners and supporters who contributed to the success of the summit and the wider Global Entrepreneurship Week celebrations.