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Basseterre, St. Kitts (November 20, 2026) — The St. Kitts & Nevis National Culinary Team has returned from the Caribbean Hotel & Tourism Association’s (CHTA) Taste of the Caribbean 2026 with three bronze medals. The team won bronze medals in the Caribbean Culinary Team of the Year, Seafood and Caribbean Bartender of the Year categories. The region’s premier culinary competition was held November 16–19, 2026, at the Wyndham Grand Barbados, Sam Lord’s Castle Resort.

Over four days, the team competed against national teams from across the Caribbean. Its chefs took on the Senior Chef, Pastry Chef, Junior Chef and Seafood competitions. Its bartender competed in four rounds of the Caribbean Bartender of the Year category: Non-Alcoholic, Rum, Vodka and Mystery Basket.

The team’s bronze in Caribbean Culinary Team of the Year recognises its combined performance across all culinary events. Senior Chef Larisa Collis earned a bronze medal in the Seafood category. Kishnell Warner earned a bronze medal in Caribbean Bartender of the Year, capping four rounds of competition in a single week.

Away from the kitchen, members of the St. Kitts & Nevis delegation appeared live on Good Morning Barbados to share insight on the destination and the National Culinary Team. The guests were Kelly Fontenelle, Chief Executive Officer of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority; Melnecia Marshall, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority; Chef Larry Monrose, Team Manager of the St. Kitts & Nevis National Culinary Team; and Stephen Phillip, Product Development Officer at the St. Kitts Tourism Authority.

The Federation also played a visible role at CHTA’s Caribbean Hospitality Industry Exchange Forum (CHIEF) 2026, held alongside the competition. CEO Kelly Fontenelle moderated the session on Building Authentic Caribbean Hospitality. The discussion focused on making sure the visitor experience reflects the real warmth, culture and character of the islands. Jewelle Griffin, General Manager of Timothy Beach Resort in St. Kitts, sat on the panel for Breakout Session 05, “Building Smarter Supply Chains: Strengthening Resilience and Food Security.”

“It was definitely a fruitful experience,” said Team Manager Chef Larry Monrose. “Our team put in the work, competed with heart and represented St. Kitts and Nevis with pride on the regional stage. Coming home with three bronze medals is something we can all be proud of, and it gives us a strong foundation to build on.”

“The competition, the friendships, experiences and memories made were truly invaluable,” said Team Coach Chef Peter Marshall. “Even greater was the chance to ‘market’ St. Kitts and Nevis as a TEAM.”

For Kishnell Warner, the week was a milestone. “It was a great experience, being that this was my first time competing, and being the only female amongst the guys,” she said. “It was a moment I will never forget in my lifetime.”

Senior Chef Larisa Collis said, “It was for sure a great experience, even when I doubted myself. It’s definitely a learning curve and a learning experience.”

Pastry Chef Davida Dickenson said, “It was a great experience for me to take the initiative to participate in this year’s Taste of the Caribbean Competition. Although I was extremely nervous, I made it through, and overall we all did well in representing St. Kitts and Nevis.”

“Getting the opportunity to represent our home and our country at a huge event like Taste of the Caribbean, I’m grateful,” said Junior Chef Kenaro Lee. “I enjoyed seeing everyone compete, do their best and bring that energy. None of this could have been possible without the help of Mr. Marshall, Mr. Monrose, all of our sponsors and everyone who supported us.”

Junior Chef Ashanti Dorset described the competition as “an unforgettable experience of passion, creativity, culinary excellence and growth. Every dish told a story, and every moment was a step closer towards greatness!”

Reflecting on the team’s return to the regional stage, Kelly Fontenelle, Chief Executive Officer of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority, said: “After more than two decades away, seeing the St. Kitts and Nevis culinary team back on the Taste of the Caribbean stage was a proud and special moment for our destination. Our chefs showcased the creativity, skill and authentic flavours that define our culinary offerings, and in doing so they helped put St. Kitts and Nevis front and centre across the region. This was more than a competition. It was a powerful opportunity to promote our destination through food. We are immensely proud of the entire team, and of the coach and manager who led them, and we thank everyone who rallied behind them. This return is only the beginning of what our culinary talent can achieve.”

The team thanks its sponsors and partners, whose support made its participation possible: St. Kitts & Nevis Citizenship by Investment Programme, St. Kitts Credit Union (SKCU), St. Kitts Tourism Authority, St. Kitts Marriott Resort, St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank, Royal St. Kitts Hotel, PCCU, ELCO Ltd., The Cable, SK & Sons, St. Kitts Luxury Transfers & Tours, Hibiscus Spirits, Old Road Rum Co., Corks and Screws and The Dreamy Group.

About Taste of the Caribbean

Taste of the Caribbean is the Caribbean Hotel & Tourism Association’s annual culinary competition and festival. It brings national teams together to compete in culinary and bartending categories and to showcase Caribbean cuisine.