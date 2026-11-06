Home / Business / St. Kitts Hosts Stakeholders Readiness Workshop

Ministry of Tourism and Carnival Corporation outlines opportunities for local businesses as they work to streamline turnaround operations.

Basseterre, St. Kitts (05 November 2026) — The Ministry of Tourism and its sister agencies, the St. Kitts Tourism Authority (SKTA) and the St. Christopher Air and Seaports Authority (SCASPA), hosted stakeholders from various sectors for a stakeholder readiness workshop. The workshop, hosted on Tuesday 3rd November, was a strategic collaboration with Carnival Corporation and P&O Cruises to highlight the opportunities available for the local community.

The meeting featured a presentation by Carnival Corporation executives, who outlined the company, its supply chain processes and its commitment to community involvement.

Hon. Marsha T. Henderson, Minister of Tourism, called for a collaborative approach well beyond the tourism sector, urging every arm of government and the wider private sector to play their part.

“For years, St. Kitts has been a port of call and now as we move to becoming a transit port, it is important that we identify the opportunities for our local communities,” said Minister Henderson. “The commencement of turn operations in St. Kitts is the result of deliberate work to rebuild and strengthen partnerships with cruise lines. The future holds tremendous opportunities for our people, and we must prepare for it.”

Odette McFarlane, Director of Port and Shore Operations at Carnival UK, walked stakeholders through the process of turnaround days and how it will work, stressing that this is only the first phase. Arvia and Iona will conduct partial turnarounds on alternate weeks. Each carries 5,200 cruise passengers and approximately 1,800 crew.

Unlike day excursion visitors, turnaround guests will start and end their cruises in St. Kitts. Guests embarking and disembarking on the island as part of the turnaround will still have time to enjoy the destination. That is time and spending that taxi operators, tour guides, vendors, and restaurants can tap into. Additionally, there are other opportunities for employment with the construction and operation of a new cruise terminal.

Looking further ahead, Antoinette Wright, Chief Supply Chain Officer, and Nikhil Ranade, Vice President, Performance, Cost Management and Marine Planning, both at Carnival Corporation, explained what it takes to supply a cruise ship. They covered everything from agricultural produce and fuel to technology and marketing services, offering insight into where St. Kitts and Nevis could fit into the supply chain.

When the floor opened, stakeholders and the media brought their questions and their doubts. They left with straight answers and a clear picture of what is fact and the opportunities for economic advancement. They expressed confidence in the turnaround operations and looked forward to exploring the benefits in the near future.

Melnecia Marshall, Deputy Chief Executive Officer at the St. Kitts Tourism Authority and Chairlady of the Homeporting Steering Committee, shared the work of the committee and confirmed that Carnival Corporation will be on the island throughout the process as a true partner.

“The Steering Committee has been working behind the scenes to make sure St. Kitts is ready, from the terminal to the airport to the people and businesses who will serve the guests,” said Mrs. Marshall. “Last night was an important step, but it is not the last conversation. Carnival Corporation will be on island throughout the process, meeting with stakeholders and engaging the community to ensure we walk hand in hand towards this new initiative.”

The meeting on Tuesday evening was a resounding success, and as homeporting operations progress, critical updates and stakeholder outreach are expected throughout 2027.