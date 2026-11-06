Sorrel Revealed As 2027 Culinary Month Ingredient At Savour And Soirée

Home / Tourism / Sorrel Revealed As 2027 Culinary Month Ingredient…

Basseterre, St. Kitts (04 November 2026) — Sorrel is officially taking center stage for the St. Kitts Culinary Month 2027. The Ministry of Tourism made the big reveal at its Savour and Soirée event on Saturday, 31 October 2027, at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort, giving guests an early taste of what’s to come just months after Culinary Month celebrated its tenth year in July.

The venue came alive well before the big moment. Displays of ingredients from past culinary themes, from breadfruit and plantain to tamarind and pineapple, set the scene while the masquerades delivered a vibrant cultural performance. Together, they captured exactly what Culinary Month is all about: our food and our culture, celebrated side by side.

Then came the reveal. Sorrel, the rich red Christmas favourite found in homes across the island, will lead the 2027 celebrations and guests didn’t have to wait long for a first taste. Sorrel-inspired appetizers and a sorrel drink were served alongside a spread of traditional Kittitian dishes, a reminder that our local cuisine is one of the destination’s most powerful storytellers. These are the flavours that give visitors an authentic reason to choose St. Kitts and the ones they carry home and share long after their trip ends.

Speaking at the event, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, Tivanna Wharton, said the choice of sorrel was a natural one.

“Sorrel is a taste every Kittitian knows, and that’s exactly why it’s right for 2027,” said Ms. Wharton. “As Culinary Month moves beyond its tenth year, bringing Restaurant Week into the celebration means more people at more tables and more of the benefits reaching our restaurants, farmers and vendors. This is how we share our flavours and traditions with the world while making sure our people feel it first.”

Revealing the ingredient early gives chefs and bartenders more time to develop sorrel-inspired menus and cocktails, and gives hotels and travel partners more time to curate Culinary Month packages. It also gives the destination an earlier opportunity to market Culinary Month to source markets, positioning the event as a signature summer offering for visitors while generating an economic boost for the island during the shoulder period.

And there’s more to look forward to. From 2027, Restaurant Week will be part of Culinary Month, with a dedicated week to encourage locals and visitors to dine at participating restaurants across the island.

Further details on Culinary Month 2027 and participating restaurants will be announced in the coming months. Get ready for a summer of sorrel.