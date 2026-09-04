St. Kitts And Nevis Culinary Team Gears Up For Taste Of The Caribbean 2026

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Basseterre, St. Kitts (03 September 2026) — St. Kitts and Nevis is set to make its highly anticipated return to the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association’s (CHTA) Taste of the Caribbean competition after an absence of more than ten years. An eight-member national culinary team, comprising junior and senior chefs, will proudly represent the Federation at the region’s premier culinary competition in Barbados, November 16–19, 2026.

First announced during a press conference hosted earlier this year by the Honourable Marsha T. Henderson, Minister of Tourism, the team is being led by Team Manager Larry Monrose, Food and Beverage Manager at the Royal St. Kitts Hotel, and Junior Chef Team Coach Peter Marshall, Culinary Lecturer at the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College. Over the past several months, the team has committed itself to an intensive programme of preparation and training while simultaneously working to secure the funding and sponsorship necessary to compete at the highest level.

With the competition fast approaching, the team is calling on individuals, businesses and the wider St. Kitts and Nevis diaspora to rally behind its fundraising efforts. Recent initiatives have included a fundraising booth at Grill Fest and two specialty dining events at Splash at the Royal St. Kitts Hotel, with additional activities planned in the weeks ahead.

“Getting a team of this calibre to Taste of the Caribbean takes real resources, and we are asking the Federation to be part of this journey,” said Monrose. “Whether through sponsorship, a donation or simply spreading the word, every contribution brings us closer to giving this team what it needs to compete and win. When we step onto that stage in Barbados, we are representing all of St. Kitts and Nevis.”

Peter Marshall echoed the call for national support, emphasizing the dedication demonstrated by the team throughout its preparations.

“The team has put in the work, discipline and passion required to compete on a regional stage,” said Marshall. “We are encouraging the people of the Federation and our diaspora to support us with the same passion with which we have approached this competition. For us, this is more than a competition, it is national duty. Every contribution helps us arrive in Barbados prepared to represent the Federation at our very best.”

The St. Kitts Tourism Authority (SKTA) has also pledged its full support to the national team, recognizing the competition as an opportunity to showcase the Federation’s culinary talent, flavours and culture to a regional audience.

The team also gratefully acknowledges the support of the St. Kitts Credit Union (SKCU), whose sponsorship is helping to make the team’s participation in Taste of the Caribbean 2026 possible. The team extends its sincere appreciation to SKCU for investing in the Federation’s culinary talent and supporting the team as it prepares to represent St. Kitts and Nevis on the regional stage.

“This team represents far more than culinary excellence; they are ambassadors for St. Kitts and Nevis and for the distinctive flavours and experiences that form part of our tourism product,” said Kelly Fontenelle, CEO of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority.

The team’s next major fundraising initiative will be a special dinner at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort, providing another opportunity for the public to support the team while experiencing the culinary talent that will represent the Federation in Barbados.

Members of the public are encouraged to follow St. Kitts and Nevis Culinary Team on Facebook for updates on the team, its preparations and upcoming fundraising activities.