NIA Recognises 10 Nevisians For Outstanding Contributions At Independence 43 Awards Ceremony

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CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS (September 22, 2026)-The Nevis Island Administration (NIA) honoured 10 Nevisians for their outstanding contributions to the island at the 43rd Anniversary Ceremonial Parade and Awards Ceremony held on Saturday, September 19, 2026, at the Elquemedo T. Willett Park.

The awardees were recognised in the areas of Service, Community, Education, Entrepreneurship, Electricity Generation, Public Service and Tourism, with their contributions spanning education, community development, business, utilities, government and the tourism sector.

The awardees are:

Service- Mr. Ira Jeffers

Mr. Jeffers was honoured for a lifetime of service in education, the St. Kitts-Nevis Defence Force, the courts, security, sport and the church. Among his contributions was his pivotal role in establishing the Nevis Unit of the St. Kitts-Nevis Defence Force Cadet Corps. He also continues to serve the Anglican Church as a Lay Reader, member of the Diocesan Synod and Council, and Church Commissioner for Nevis.

Community- Mrs. Sylvia Fahie

Mrs. Fahie was recognised for her longstanding contribution to mathematics education and community development. Her career included teaching Mathematics and West Indian History, curriculum development, mathematics fairs and competitions, teacher workshops and tutoring. She also volunteered with the Nevis Disaster Management Department and supported students through various mathematics initiatives.

Education- Mrs. Floretta Adina Taylor

Mrs. Taylor was honoured for a 42-year career dedicated to education. She served as a teacher, Assistant Principal, Principal and Adult and Continuing Education Officer, while also contributing to teacher development, professional training and expanded educational opportunities for adult learners.

Education- Mr. Orion Jones

Mr. Jones was recognised for his contribution to technical and vocational development and his work in the electrical and construction fields. After training in electrical work, he gained experience in plumbing, masonry and carpentry, established his own electrical business and contributed to affordable-housing projects on Nevis.

Entrepreneurship- Mr. Charles Webbe

Mr. Webbe was honoured for his longstanding entrepreneurial contribution to the community. He established CINMACHAL, a community snackette and, in 2000, Charlie’s Driving School. Through his businesses, he has provided goods, services and practical driving instruction to generations of Nevisians and other residents.

Entrepreneurship- Mr. Oswald Browne

Mr. Browne was recognised for a 42-year career in the electricity sector and his continued work as an entrepreneur. He served as an electricity Operator and later Operator Supervisor, contributing to the reliable operation of the island’s electrical system. Following retirement, he continued his work through Browne’s Welding Works, specialising in custom fabrication, repair and maintenance.

Electricity Generation- Mr. Spencer Powell

Mr. Powell was honoured for 40 years of dedicated service to electricity generation on Nevis. He began his career with the Nevis Electricity Department in 1985 and continued with NEVLEC until his retirement in 2025. His service included maintaining the island’s electricity supply during severe weather and mentoring younger plant operators.

Electricity Generation- Ms. Mildred Martin

Ms. Martin was recognised for more than three decades of dedicated public service in customs administration. She served in various divisions of the Customs Department, including at the Vance W. Amory International Airport and Long Point Port, and also mentored younger officers. Her service included a special appointment as a Collection Officer responsible for recovering outstanding government revenues.

Public Service- Ms. Clara Smithen

Ms. Smithen was honoured for dedicated service in both the private and public sectors. Her career included work with the Nevis Philatelic Bureau, Department of Agriculture, Ministry of Finance, Legal Department and Government House, where she served as Administrative Officer/Private Secretary. She has also made longstanding contributions to church and community affairs.

Tourism- Mr. Hubert Jeffers

Mr. Jeffers was recognised for more than four decades of contribution to the hospitality and tourism sector. His career has included work at the Newcastle Bay Marina and Four Seasons Resort, followed by more than three decades as a taxi operator and tour guide. Through his work, he has shared his extensive knowledge and love of Nevis with visitors and residents while contributing to the island’s tourism experience.

The awards were presented by Deputy Governor General for Nevis, Her Honour, Mrs. Hyleeta Liburd O.B.E., M.H.

The awards ceremony formed part of the Federation’s 43rd Anniversary Independence celebrations under the theme, “Celebrating our Freedom and Heritage; Showcasing our National Symbols.” The ceremony followed the inspection of the parade and preceded the March Past, Advance in Review Order, Feu de Joie and Three Cheers to the Nation.

The Nevis Island Administration expressed appreciation to the ministries, departments, individuals and other entities that contributed to the successful staging of the Ceremonial Parade and Awards Ceremony and the wider Independence 43 celebrations.