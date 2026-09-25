Saint Kitts And Nevis Government Launches Inaugural Retail Bond To Expand Investment Opportunities

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Basseterre, Saint Kitts, September 22, 2026 (SKNIS) – The Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis has officially launched its inaugural Household and Non-Governmental Organisation Retail Bond, opening a new avenue for citizens, residents and eligible organisations to participate directly in the country’s investment landscape while earning a fixed return on their savings.

The two-year bond is issued through the Regional Government Securities Market (RGSM) and carries a fixed interest rate of 4.5 percent per annum, with interest payments made semi-annually. The principal will be repaid at maturity on October 26, 2028.

With a minimum investment of just EC$500, the bond has been deliberately structured to make participation in the formal investment market more accessible to ordinary people. Investments can be made in increments of EC$100, up to a maximum of EC$125,000 per investor.

Speaking at the launch ceremony earlier today (September 22, 2026) at the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB), Financial Secretary in the Ministry of Finance, Carlton Pogson, described the initiative as an important step in strengthening the financial culture of Saint Kitts and Nevis and expanding participation in the formal investment landscape.

“The launch of the ECCU Retail Two-Year Government Bond, specifically designed for households and not-for-profit organisations, marks an important step in strengthening our national fiscal culture and widening participation in the formal investment landscape,” Mr. Pogson said.

He explained that the bond represents more than the introduction of another financial product. It is intended to encourage a broader culture of saving, investing and long-term financial planning among individuals, families and community-based organisations.

According to the financial secretary, the EC$500 minimum investment was intentionally established to allow broad participation, making the instrument accessible to families, churches, community groups, cooperatives and charitable organisations seeking to strengthen their financial reserves and put their savings to work.

“This bond was designed with you in mind,” FS Pogson said, addressing households and community organisations. “It is an invitation to participate in the financial future of our nation and our region in a way that is secure, structured and accessible.”

For individual investors, the bond provides a defined two-year investment period, a fixed annual interest rate of 4.5 percent and semi-annual interest payments. At maturity, investors are scheduled to receive their principal, providing a clear structure for those seeking to incorporate an investment component into their financial planning.

Mr. Pogson further emphasised that the initiative is also about changing perceptions around investing, particularly the idea that participation in financial markets is reserved for wealthy individuals or large institutions.

“The Ministry of Finance, and by extension the Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis, wants to encourage our citizens to embrace investing, not as something reserved for wealthy institutions or for the wealthy, but as a normal, responsible part of household financial planning,” he stated.

Financial Secretary Pogson noted that the bond can provide households with an additional option when considering how to manage and diversify their savings, while giving non-governmental and community organisations an opportunity to build financial reserves that can support their respective missions.