Winair Achieves IOSA and ISSA Registration, Setting a New Safety Benchmark for Caribbean Aviation

Home / Business / Winair Achieves IOSA and ISSA Registration, Setting…

A proud achievement for Winair as we continue strengthening safe, reliable connections throughout the Caribbean and beyond.

We are proud to share an important milestone in Winair’s journey: we have successfully achieved registration under both the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) and the IATA Standard Safety Assessment (ISSA) programs.

This achievement makes Winair the only airline worldwide currently holding both registrations concurrently and reflects our continued commitment to safety across our operations

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With two different aircraft categories in our fleet, each is covered by the applicable IATA safety program. Our ATR 42 operations are audited under IOSA, while our DHC-6 Twin Otter operations are assessed under ISSA. Together, these internationally recognized credentials demonstrate that our operations meet the applicable IATA safety standards across our entire fleet.

A team achievement

Reaching this milestone has been a journey involving employees throughout Winair. Beginning in early 2024, our teams undertook extensive preparation across flight operations, cabin operations, ground operations, maintenance, cargo, security, and organizational management.

“Safety is the foundation of everything we do at Winair,” said Hans van de Velde, CEO of Winair. “Achieving both IOSA and ISSA registration is a testament to the dedication of our entire team and a defining milestone in our strategy to connect the Caribbean with the world through trusted, seamless partnerships.”

We are incredibly proud of the professionalism and commitment of our colleagues who made this achievement possible.

Connecting the Caribbean with more possibilities

For our passengers, this milestone also supports our ambitions for the future.

Our IOSA and ISSA registrations strengthen Winair’s ability to pursue expanded codeshare and interline partnerships with leading international carriers. These partnerships could create greater access to seamless, multidestination journeys connecting the Caribbean with Europe, North America, South America, and beyond.

As Winair continues to grow and evolve, our focus remains clear: providing safe and reliable regional air travel while creating stronger connections between our Caribbean destinations and the rest of the world.

Thank you for choosing Winair and being part of our journey. We look forward to welcoming you on board.