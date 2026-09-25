ECSE CEO Calls For New Era Of Investment Inclusion As Saint Kitts And Nevis Launches Retail Bond

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Basseterre, Saint Kitts, September 22, 2026 (SKNIS) – The launch of Saint Kitts and Nevis’ inaugural Household and Non-Governmental Organisation Retail Bond represents more than a new investment product; it is an opportunity to bring more people into the region’s capital markets and encourage a stronger culture of investment and wealth creation.

That was the message from the Chief Executive Officer of the Eastern Caribbean Securities Exchange (ECSE), Stewart Haynes, who said the initiative provides an important opportunity for citizens to move beyond simply accessing financial services and become active participants in financial markets.

“Access alone is not enough. It is time to move to the next step: investment inclusion,” Haynes said during a ceremony held at the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) on September 22 to launch the auction for the retail bond.

He explained that while financial inclusion has expanded access to bank accounts, savings accounts and other financial services, people must also be given opportunities to make their savings work for them.

“It is not enough to have a bank account. People need an investment account,” Haynes stated. “It is not enough to know how to save. They need to know how to make that savings work for them.”

Haynes said the retail bond provides a practical opportunity for ordinary citizens to take that step. With a minimum investment of EC$500, the two-year bond offers a fixed 4.50 percent annual interest rate, with interest paid semi-annually and the principal repaid at maturity on October 26, 2028.

Haynes challenged citizens to think differently about the role of savings in their financial lives, noting that many people across the Eastern Caribbean already demonstrate a strong culture of saving through banks, credit unions and other methods.

“The question is what your savings can do next,” he said.

He encouraged a shift from the traditional cycle of earning, spending and saving what remains, toward a model in which people earn, save first, invest and build wealth.

“You do not have to wait until you're wealthy to become an investor. Investing is one of the ways you become wealthy,” Haynes said.

He described this as an important message for ECSE to champion throughout the Eastern Caribbean, particularly as the region seeks to build deeper, stronger and more inclusive capital markets.

The launch of the Saint Kitts and Nevis retail bond marks a practical step toward creating an accessible pathway for citizens and eligible organisations to participate in investment while contributing to the continued development of the Eastern Caribbean economy.