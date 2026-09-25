About Africa: SKN Nationals Share Experience Of Travelling To Africa

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BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (Wednesday 23rd September 2026)-Earlier this year, a delegation from St. Kitts-Nevis travelled to Abuja, Nigeria, for the second annual ACL’s Afri-Caribbean Investment Summit (AACIS), an experience which saw nationals from different walks of life make the journey to the African continent.

Fast-forward to this week and, in light of the Federation’s 43rd Independence celebrations, a spotlight is being placed on that overseas coverage and what the journey meant to those who travelled.

For many, it was their first time setting foot on African soil. Among the St.Kitts-Nevis delegation were government officials, entertainers, media professionals, folklore groups, educators, youth, farmers, members of the Rastafari community and others.

That summit was held at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre from March 23 to 28 2026, co-hosted by the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis and Aquarian Consult of Nigeria.

Months later, their reflections take on renewed relevance during the Independence observance, touching on heritage, culture, trade, agriculture, entertainment and the connections between Africa and the Caribbean.

Here is what they had to say having being interviewed by this reporter:

Ras Sankofa Maccabbee- President, Gideon Force Organic Agricultural Cooperative Society/Entertainer

“The concept that they have is basically something that Rasta has been saying for so many years. So it’s nothing really new in that sense, but nobody was doing it. So to see that the leaders took it upon themselves to make this thing happen, to actually bring a straight flight from St. Kitts straight to Nigeria, a first commercial charter flight, that is just unbelievable. I’m so happy to be here because, to really reconnect to the motherland, my first mission was to just kiss the dirt so I could feel the energy from Mama. We spoke about investment, we spoke about trade, we spoke about agricultural development here in St. Kitts as well as in Nigeria. Using that same slave route that they used in the past, we’re now going to build bridges- not bringing our ancestors to St. Kitts in shackles and chains, but as free people. This is a dream come true. I give thanks to Rastafari for the Prime Minister, Dr. Terrance Drew, and also Samal Duggins for making this thing happen. You know, I’m not a politically inclined person, but you have to give thanks where thanks is necessary. Rasta was the only thing that was missing at the table in the deliberations. We were stigmatized for this. We were put in a corner for this. So now reparations and repatriation are manifesting. They need to be at the table on a higher level. The Gideon Force Organic Agricultural Cooperative Society, which I’m representing as president, is a collective of over 20 of us. This experience should be for all of I and I.”

Ras Shiloh- Entertainer

“All the days of Rasta life, we’ve been talking about coming back to the motherland. So give thanks that it has now become a reality, and when I first came here, when I jumped off the plane and I came out, I kissed the ground and I put my hands in the air and said, ‘Thank you, Father.’ I’ll always be grateful for Honourable Terrance Drew and Samal for this great experience. I’m very glad that St. Kitts and Nevis could be one of the first Caribbean countries to make that bridge, so that we could even set the trend, so that others could see that what we’ve been through, now we could get over it and head back to Africa and be with our people.”

Gregory ‘Mention’ Hobson- Lead Vocalist, Reigning National Carnival Road March Champions- Nu Vybes Band International (De Sugar Band)

“Touching down for the first time was very surreal for me. From a very young age, I’ve always been interested in Pan-Africanism, as my background in Rastafari. You see things, you know things but to experience them is totally different. I see the vision of bringing that unification between Africa and the Caribbean is really coming to pass. Some of the presentations were innovative and educational, because there were things you didn’t really know about. I always see Caribbean and African unity as a vital part of our survival, our existence. Now you could see why I sang that song [‘Back to My Roots’] probably more than 20 years ago. Coming back here, I would have liked to perform the song, but I wasn’t prepared in terms of the music and all that. Hopefully, I will get it done. Some other artistes and I who are here at the summit already started talking about some collaborations, which could probably give more insight to the agenda of the summit, so we hope that it will come to maturity.”

Trejeur Didier – Reigning Miss St. Kitts and Nevis Carnival Queen

“This summit has been an opportunity to not only share culture, but also an opportunity for knowledge sharing about how we can improve and build a connection between Africa and the Caribbean for better growth and development of the creative economy, our agriculture sector and other areas. As the reigning Miss St. Kitts and Nevis, my platform focuses on youth development and empowerment, with a focus on restoring the village. As an ambassador for St. Kitts and Nevis, I value this opportunity, as I can share what I’ve learned with the young people of St. Kitts and Nevis as our future leaders.”

Tariq ‘King Drewsy’ Drew- Reigning National Carnival Senior Calypso Monarch/Educator

“As an educator, I find it was very important for me to experience this, as I am able to share my knowledge with my students, who will be able to pass on what they know to their friends, their family members and potentially their children. Secondly, as an entertainer, I was able to actually connect more with my ancestors through the rhythm of the drums, the instruments that they use, and through fashion, which is extremely striking. As an artiste, I can’t say too much, but this trip was a revelation for me.”

Karla Berridge – Media Personality/Summit Co-host

“It was inspirational to see Caribbean and African people come together and share ideas, trade secrets, investments, that kind of thing. The culture is rich here, and it’s good to see that they also embrace our culture. The steel pan, for instance, they were so excited about the steel pan because they had never seen it before. There were teachable moments, and I really enjoyed that cultural exchange that we were able to have. In terms of fashion, I came with my corporate jackets and pants and skirts, but then I branched into the Nigerian and African culture. I got a boubou, which is a long, flowy dress. I also got a kimono set, so those are some new pieces that I’ll be taking home with me.”

Devin “Buckie” Richardson- Livestock Farmer-“Interacting with different ministers, I see the reason why all of us were here- to bridge that gap. For me, it always bothered me why shipping is so expensive. And the fact that the Caribbean is here in Abuja, Nigeria, trying to bridge that gap so we could have a better flow back to St. Kitts, it means a lot. And we have to feed the nation. I have to feed the nation. As a livestock farmer, I’m mostly into pigs. I also rear ducks, turkeys and geese. I feel like Eddie Murphy in ‘Coming to America,’ where, you know, when we came through the airport, it was like, just go straight through, exemption. So that in itself made me feel like a diplomat. It’s just love and respect. It just feels like I’m home and they are home. There’s no difference. We all have one agenda to connect. We’re trying to reconnect because at the end of the day, Africa is the motherland. This is our heritage.”

Curjé Stevens -Youth Delegate ( Future of Transatlantic Trade group)

“Our experience here was really good as we met some of the persons who were a part of the Nigerian delegation from last year, and they took us around and showed us a different side of Nigeria that we probably wouldn’t be able to experience if we didn’t meet them last year. They actually carried me to get food like fufu and egusi and other traditional dishes. Our experience was also good because we got to make Nigerian traditional wear. We made kaftans, we made agbadas and other stuff. So it was a really good experience. I met persons in agriculture, energy and other different sectors here.”

Desean Newman – Youth Delegate ( Future of Transatlantic Trade group)

“The experience here has been nothing short of different. I think that’s the best word. It’s unique. The culture is very unique. It’s something that I’ve never experienced before. I think the part that stood out to me the most is the people. We went bowling, we went skating, we went to the malls, we went bike riding because we had a connection from when they came to St. Kitts. We had the same courtesy for them when they were in St. Kitts. I wanted to experience a lot more of the culture on the outside rather than just hotel to the conference, hotel to the conference, but so far it actually has been quite an interesting experience.”

Vikell Edwards Douglas – Creative Strategist/Educator

“For me, Nigeria is an abundance of culture, for sure. Because of its multiplicity, there are so many things to experience in Nigeria- the marketplace, the people, the zoo, the amusement parks, the tours, interacting with people on the road and how they are readily available to interact with you. There’s a running joke that we have from St. Kitts. There’s hospitality and a hospital. Hospitality meaning that they are vibrant and warm in how they want to interact with you, and hospital in terms of the care that they share when they interact and look after you accordingly. We understand that there are people who believe that dreams are not possible but, as dreamers, based on who we are culturally, we understand that when we put our minds to something, we will get it done. We’re here to learn from each other. You reach one, you teach one. One of the takeaways for me will be the hearts that we would have connected with. We have met so many amazing people, and it’s more so like we are creating a new family for ourselves here. It’s beyond the diplomatic friendship that St. Kitts and Nevis and Nigeria will have. These individuals are literally part of our families.”

Youth Delegation- (left end standing) Tamiyah Hodge (Cayon High School); (center standing) Dezron Mills (Basseterre High School); (right end seated) Deanna Davis (Washington Archibald High School); Leanna Walters (Verchilds High School); and (right end standing) Denyjah Mathew (Charles E. Mills Secondary School)

“They are teaching us to take over the AACIS, yes, when we are adults. They want us to carry the torch. It was very shocking to the point that we were ambassadors. However, yes, we are ambassadors, and I’m hoping as we become leaders of this programme, we develop more and more skills. The trip to Africa was great. We got to socialise with the African students and get to learn about their culture. We got to bond and get to know each other. We are hoping they will be able to visit St. Kitts and we get to show them our country. One voice, one vision.”