Lasting Legacy: Nation Mourns Cultural Icon Larry Armony

Home / Local News / Lasting Legacy: Nation Mourns Cultural Icon Larry…

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (Wednesday 23rd September 2026)- The nation is mourning the loss of well-known cultural figure Larry Armony of Sandy Point, who passed away at the age of 80 following a boating incident at the Frigate Bay Marina.

According to the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF), Armony sustained injuries in the incident on the morning of Monday, September 21, 2026.

Reportedly, emergency Medical Services attended to him at the scene and transported him to the Joseph N. France General Hospital, where he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit. He passed away during the early morning hours of Tuesday, September 22.

Police indicated that investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing.

The RSCNPF has extended condolences to Armony’s family and loved ones during what it described as a difficult time.

This media house understands that Armony had been engaged in one of his usual leisure activities, swimming, when the incident occurred.

Information gleaned from UNESCO records points to Armony’s contribution to the preservation and documentation of the Federation’s heritage. A UNESCO World Heritage publication identifies him as General Manager of the Brimstone Hill Fortress National Park Society and lists him as the author of a contribution titled “Archaeological Investigations in Saint Kitts and Nevis.”

UNESCO records also identify Armony as the person who, on September 17, 1998, submitted the Historic Zone of Basseterre for inclusion on St. Kitts and Nevis’ World Heritage Tentative List. The record identifies him at the time with the Ministry of Education, Labour and Social Security.

Of note, Brimstone Hill Fortress National Park would subsequently be inscribed on UNESCO’s World Heritage List in 1999.