Minister Duggins Leads Revitalisation Of Agro-Processing Unit, Advancing Value-Added Agriculture And Food Security

Home / Local News / Minister Duggins Leads Revitalisation Of Agro-Processing Unit,…

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, September 23, 2026 — Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Marine Resources, Hon. Samal Duggins, has welcomed the recommissioning of the Agro-Processing Unit at Needsmust, following an official ceremony held at the facility on September 23, marking another important step in the drive to strengthen the agricultural value chain, reduce post-harvest losses, and create greater opportunities for farmers, agro-processors and entrepreneurs.

The facility, first established in 2006 through cooperation between the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis and the Taiwan Technical Mission, has been revitalised with upgraded production spaces and processing equipment, positioning it to play a renewed role in local food production, training, innovation and product development.

The recommissioning reflects Minister Duggins’ continued emphasis on moving agriculture beyond primary production and ensuring that more of what is grown locally can be processed, preserved and transformed into marketable products.

Agro-processing is particularly important in addressing post-harvest losses. Produce that may not be sold fresh can instead be converted into juices, jams, sauces, dried products and other value-added goods, extending shelf life while creating additional income opportunities for farmers and entrepreneurs.

Minister Duggins said the renewed facility represents a broader vision for agriculture.

“The future of agriculture is not only about what we grow, but about how much value we can create from what we produce. This facility gives our farmers and agro-processors greater opportunity to reduce waste, develop new products, access new markets and keep more value within our economy.”

The upgraded Unit is also expected to provide opportunities for training, access to improved technology, product development and innovation, helping local agro-processors strengthen their brands and better position their products for supermarket shelves and wider markets.

The Minister noted that the recommissioning forms part of the wider effort to build a more resilient and self-sufficient food system, while strengthening the connection between farming, processing, entrepreneurship and economic growth.

Minister Duggins also acknowledged the Unit’s staff, past and present, local agro-processors, the Taiwan Technical Mission and all partners who have contributed to the facility’s development and renewal.

The revitalised Agro-Processing Unit now enters a new chapter, with renewed focus on ensuring that local production creates greater value, stronger businesses and more opportunities across the agricultural sector.