Premier Brantley Delivers Keynote Address at St. Kitts-Nevis Association of Georgia Independence Gala

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NIA CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS (September 14, 2026)- Premier of Nevis the Honourable Mark Brantley served as the keynote speaker at the St. Kitts-Nevis Association of Georgia’s Annual Independence Gala Dinner on September 12, 2026, where he urged nationals living abroad to return home, invest and strengthen their connection to St. Kitts and Nevis.

The sold-out SKANAG gala, held in Stone Mountain, Georgia, brought together nationals from Georgia and other states across the United States to celebrate the Federation’s 43rd Independence Anniversary, heritage and national pride while fostering community connections and recognizing contributions to St. Kitts and Nevis and its diaspora.

As the featured speaker, Premier Brantley used his address to encourage members of the diaspora to rekindle their connection to the country of their birth and ancestry and to consider returning home to live and invest.

His appeal reflects a longstanding priority of the Nevis Island Administration to deepen engagement with Nevisians overseas and create practical pathways for their return and participation in the island’s development. To that end his administration has established a dedicated Diaspora Unit within government to streamline processes for members of the diaspora wishing to return home or invest in Nevis.

The Premier has also promoted initiatives aimed at encouraging nationals abroad to bring their skills, experience and resources back to Nevis, including the Returning Nationals and Diaspora Investment Programme announced by his government to incentivize members of the diaspora to return home and create employment opportunities.

His participation in the Georgia gala therefore provided an opportunity to reinforce the message that nationals living overseas remain an important part of Nevis’ development and are encouraged to see the island not simply as a place of birth or ancestry, but as a place to live, invest and contribute to its future.