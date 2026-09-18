Government Delivers 19 New Homes in Stapleton Village as Housing Expansion Continues Across St. Kitts

Home / Local News / Government Delivers 19 New Homes in Stapleton…

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 11, 2026 (PMO) — Nineteen families in Stapleton are now proud homeowners following the official handover of newly constructed homes by the National Housing Corporation (NHC), marking another significant milestone in the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis’ ongoing drive to expand homeownership and strengthen communities across the country.

The keys were presented during an official ceremony on Thursday, September 10, where Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Human Settlement, Hon. Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, underscored that the development represents far more than the physical construction of houses. Delivering remarks on behalf of Prime Minister and Parliamentary Representative for St. Christopher Eight, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, as well as in his capacity as the Minister with responsibility for the NHC, Dr. Hanley described the occasion as one where government policy becomes deeply personal.

“These nineteen homes represent new beginnings. Nineteen families with greater security. Nineteen assets that can appreciate in value. Nineteen opportunities to build equity, to leave something for children and grandchildren, and to establish a stronger financial foundation for the future,” the Acting Prime Minister said.

Dr. Hanley noted that Prime Minister Drew has consistently championed homeownership as a critical avenue through which ordinary citizens can acquire meaningful assets, build wealth and create an inheritance for future generations. He said the Government’s approach to housing is therefore rooted not only in providing shelter, but in expanding ownership, economic empowerment and long-term financial security for families.

The Stapleton development forms part of a broader housing construction programme now progressing in communities across St. Kitts, including Ottley’s, Harry Phipps, Gillard’s Meadow, Race Course, Newton Ground and Sandy Point, along with urban housing initiatives in East and West Basseterre and construction on privately owned lots.

Dr. Hanley reported that by the end of 2025, more than 260 homes had been constructed by the NHC since the administration took office. For 2026, the Corporation has constructed 50 homes, with an additional 102 currently under construction, alongside several duplex and multi-storey apartment developments, many of which are expected to be completed before the end of the year.

“We have said that we were given a mandate to build, and the evidence must be visible in communities and measurable in the number of families whose circumstances are changing,” Dr. Hanley stated.

The Acting Prime Minister also highlighted the improved construction standards incorporated into the Stapleton homes. The structures utilise reinforced construction, steel, eight-inch blocks and concrete roofs as part of the Government’s emphasis on stronger and more climate-resilient housing. The concrete roof design also provides homeowners, where technically appropriate and properly approved, with the possibility of expanding their homes upward in the future.

“What you receive today is not the final form of your home. It is your foundation,” Dr. Hanley told the beneficiaries, noting that homeownership should create opportunities for families to continue building and improving their circumstances over time.

Special recognition was also given to the local contractors, tradespeople and workers who contributed to the development, many of whom are from the St. Peter’s community. Prime Minister Drew, Dr. Hanley noted, has remained firm in his position that public investment in housing should simultaneously create jobs, income and opportunities for local skilled workers.

“These homes were built for our people, and by our people, and that is something worth celebrating,” Dr. Hanley said, after inviting the contractors, masons, carpenters, plumbers, electricians, painters, labourers, equipment operators and other workers present to stand and be recognised.

He added that development should leave behind more than physical infrastructure, but should also strengthen the capacity of citizens through employment, skills development, experience and greater opportunities to participate in future projects.

The ceremony also comes as the National Housing Corporation celebrates its 30th anniversary. Established in 1996 as the successor to the Central Housing Authority, the NHC has played a central role in expanding and improving the country’s housing stock. Over its institutional life, the Corporation has delivered more than 3,000 homes and distributed more than 5,000 residential lots.

While congratulating the 19 beneficiaries, Dr. Hanley also reminded them that homeownership carries significant responsibility, particularly the obligation to honour their mortgage commitments.

“The key you receive today is both a privilege and a responsibility. Please do not take it for granted,” he said.

He urged the new homeowners to budget responsibly, prioritise their mortgage payments and communicate early with the relevant authorities should genuine financial difficulties arise. He explained that responsible repayment not only protects an individual homeowner’s investment, but also supports the sustainability of the housing programme and allows the NHC to continue assisting other families awaiting their opportunity.

The Acting Prime Minister further encouraged the beneficiaries to maintain and improve their properties, foster positive relationships with their neighbours and help create a safe, caring and well-maintained community.

He extended appreciation to the Board, management and staff of the NHC, the Ministry of Housing and Human Settlement, contractors and tradespeople, and all agencies and partners that contributed to completing the development. Dr. Hanley also recognised Prime Minister Drew and his Cabinet colleagues for their continued advocacy for an approach to housing and national development that places ownership and empowerment within the reach of ordinary citizens.

Concluding his remarks, Dr. Hanley told the new homeowners that the significance of the keys handed to them extends far beyond the doors they open.

“A key may be small enough to fit into the palm of your hand, but today it unlocks something enormous: it unlocks security, independence, equity, dignity and possibility.”

The Stapleton handover represents another step in the Government’s wider housing expansion, as construction continues across communities with the stated aim of raising housing standards, expanding ownership and empowering more families throughout St. Kitts and Nevis.