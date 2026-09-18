Do We Feel A Deep Sense Of National Pride?

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This week, our nation paused to observe National Heroes Day on September 16, to be followed by our 43rd Independence Anniversary on September 19 observing th theme, “One People, One Vision, Endless Possibility: Independence 43”. Amid the ceremonies, speeches, flags and patriotic colours, perhaps we should pause and ask ourselves a simple but important question: Do we truly feel a deep sense of national pride?

For many, these occasions are eagerly anticipated holidays-a welcome break from school and work, an opportunity to attend an event, put on national colours or simply enjoy some downtime. However, beyond the time away from our daily routines, how deeply do we appreciate what these observances represent?

National Heroes Day gave us an opportunity to reflect on the men and women whose contributions helped shape our nation. Independence reminds us of the journey that brought St. Kitts and Nevis to nationhood. These are not merely dates on a calendar. They are reminders of where we came from, what was achieved and what remains possible.

Our education system, our homes and our interactions with one another should spark meaningful conversations about nation building. Paying homage to those who led the way should also cause us to consider how we can individually and collectively complement their gains and contribute to building a better and brighter nation for generations now and those yet to come.

National pride, after all, should be more than something we wear.

This week, we have another opportunity to display that pride through the National Colours Day observances. On Thursday, September 17, we signaled hope and liberty by wearing white. Then today, Friday, September 18, the eve of Independence, we observe Patriotic Day, when the national colours come together in a full display of national pride.

It is oh so amazing to see that pride on full display.

We proudly speak about the beauty of our homeland. We applaud our cuisine. We celebrate our hospitality. We showcase our culture and speak proudly about the characteristics that make St. Kitts and Nevis special. We certainly know how to let it be known-loud and proud-that we are citizens and residents of this land.

But perhaps the challenge is to ask whether that same pride follows us beyond Independence celebrations.

Does it influence how we treat one another? Does it influence how we care for our communities, protect our environment, support our local businesses, educate our children and contribute to national development? Does our love for country translate into a willingness to do our part, even when there are no cameras, celebrations or national colours in sight?

As we salute our National Heroes and celebrate 43 years of Independence, perhaps true patriotism begins when the colours come off and the work continues.

The final item on this year’s National Colours Day schedule is Black on Friday, September 25, representing our African heritage.