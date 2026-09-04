Home / Editorial / Yellow: Power in Our Hands

As Kitts and Nevis continues the observance of National Colours Day in celebration of our 43rd anniversary of Independence, today’s (4th September 2026) wearing of yellow offers more than an opportunity to display national pride. It gives us reason to reflect on the resource that yellow represents-and how we can better harness it to power our future.

Yellow in our national flag represents sunshine. In a country blessed with year-round sunshine that symbolism should cause us to ask a practical question: Are we doing enough to turn the power of our natural resources into power for our people?

This year’s Independence theme, ‘One People, One Vision, Endless Possibility: Independence 43’, provides a fitting backdrop for that conversation.

As a Small Island Developing State (SIDS), our twin-island Federation understands the importance of resilience, sustainability and making efficient use of the resources available to us. Our geographic size does not have to limit our vision. In fact, it should encourage us to become more

Consider the sun above us. It is a natural source of energy that arrives freely every day. Yet our homes and businesses continue to depend heavily on conventional sources of electricity while some households remain concerned about the cost of keeping the lights on and businesses contend with the expense of operating in an energy-intensive environment.

Greater use of solar power, renewable energy and energy-efficient technologies has the potential to change how we think about electricity. For individual households, energy efficiency and renewable generation can offer opportunities to reduce consumption and, where circumstances permit, lower electricity bills. For businesses, greater energy efficiency can also translate into reduced operating costs and greater competitiveness.

However, harnessing our natural resources requires more than recognising their existence. It requires investment, innovation, education and a willingness to think beyond traditional approaches.

Our young people, in particular, must be part of this conversation. The transition towards cleaner and more efficient energy creates opportunities for new skills, new businesses, technical careers and innovation. The question is not simply how much electricity we consume but how wisely we generate, distribute, conserve and use power.

The yellow we wear today can therefore serve as a reminder that some of the energy resources we need to move forward are already around us. The challenge is to develop the knowledge, technology and systems to harness them effectively and sustainably.

This is where the words “Endless Possibility” should mean something tangible.

What if more homes could generate some of their own electricity? What if more businesses could reduce their energy bills through greater efficiency? What if our schools produced a generation of young people equipped to design, install and manage the technologies that will help power tomorrow?

These possibilities require vision but also action.

For a small island nation, energy independence does not necessarily mean producing every unit of electricity ourselves. It can mean becoming less vulnerable, more efficient and more resilient in how we meet our energy needs.

Therefore, let us celebrate the sunshine not merely as a symbol on our flag but as a reminder of a natural resource with the potential to help power our homes, businesses and national development.

Next up on the National Colours Day schedule are: red on Friday 11th September 11; white on Thursday 17th September; Patriotic Day on Friday 18th September and black on Friday 25th September.