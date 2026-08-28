Honda Newtown United and Cayon Rockettes Set for Women’s League Final

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BASSETERRE, St. Kitts—Regular-season champions Honda Newtown United and defending champions Mapau Cayon Rockettes have secured their places in the final of the SKNFA Elvis Star Browne Women’s League following impressive semi-final victories on Sunday, August 23, at the National Bank Group Technical Center.

Honda Newtown United delivered a dominant performance, blanking newcomers S L Horsford St. Paul’s United Sparks 10-0 to book their place in the championship decider.

Newtown captain Christi-Anne Mills led the scoring charge with four goals, while Sharema Blake added a hat-trick.

Zonia Marshall also found the back of the net in the 39th minute, followed by Junequa Henry in the 51st minute. Takia Carty completed the rout with a goal in the second minute of stoppage time.

In the second semi-final, defending champions Mapau Cayon Rockettes secured a narrow 1-0 victory over MFCR Old Road United Lady Jets in a hard-fought encounter.

Jollincia Clarke scored the decisive goal in the 13th minute, giving Cayon the advantage they needed to advance to the final.

The result sets up a highly anticipated championship showdown between Honda Newtown United, the regular-season champions, and Mapau Cayon Rockettes, the reigning league champions. The SKNFA Elvis Star Browne Women’s League final is scheduled for Wednesday, August 26, at 7:00 p.m. at the National Bank Group Technical Center. Admission is free.