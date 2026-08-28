Honda Newtown United and Cayon Rockettes Set for Women’s League Final

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Honda Newtown United meet Mapau Cayon Rockettes in the SKNFA Elvis Star Browne Women's League final at the National Bank Group Technical Center. (SKNFA)
From the print editionYear 69 No. 13 — August 28, 2026 →

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts—Regular-season champions Honda Newtown United and defending champions Mapau Cayon Rockettes have secured their places in the final of the SKNFA Elvis Star Browne Women’s League following impressive semi-final victories on Sunday, August 23, at the National Bank Group Technical Center.

Honda Newtown United delivered a dominant performance, blanking newcomers S L Horsford St. Paul’s United Sparks 10-0 to book their place in the championship decider.

Newtown captain Christi-Anne Mills led the scoring charge with four goals, while Sharema Blake added a hat-trick.

Zonia Marshall also found the back of the net in the 39th minute, followed by Junequa Henry in the 51st minute. Takia Carty completed the rout with a goal in the second minute of stoppage time.

In the second semi-final, defending champions Mapau Cayon Rockettes secured a narrow 1-0 victory over MFCR Old Road United Lady Jets in a hard-fought encounter.

Jollincia Clarke scored the decisive goal in the 13th minute, giving Cayon the advantage they needed to advance to the final.

The result sets up a highly anticipated championship showdown between Honda Newtown United, the regular-season champions, and Mapau Cayon Rockettes, the reigning league champions. The SKNFA Elvis Star Browne Women’s League final is scheduled for Wednesday, August 26, at 7:00 p.m. at the National Bank Group Technical Center. Admission is free.

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