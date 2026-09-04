Honda Newtown United Crowned 2026 SKNFA Elvis Star Browne Women’s League Champions

Home / Sports / Honda Newtown United Crowned 2026 SKNFA Elvis…

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS –Honda Newtown United FC are the champions of the 2026 SKNFA Elvis Star Browne Women’s League after a dramatic 2–1 comeback victory over defending champions Mapau Cayon Rockettes in the championship final on Wednesday August 26 at the National Bank Group Technical Center. Mapau Cayon Rockettes took an early lead when Myesha Rawlins found the back of the net in the 9th minute, giving Cayon a 1–0 advantage at halftime.

Newtown United, however, responded strongly in the second half, with captain Christi-Anne Mills producing a decisive performance. Mills scored twice, finding the equalizer in the 70th minute before completing the comeback with the winning goal in the 82nd minute. The victory capped an unbeaten campaign for Honda Newtown United and secured the club’s first championship in the competition.

Mills was named MVP of the Final, adding to the League MVP award she received at the conclusion of the regular season.

Following the match, Newtown United Head Coach Kevin Welsh praised his players for their resilience after falling behind early.

“We were down early…we decided we're going to make a tactical approach to the game and just get back to what we've been doing all season,” Welsh said. “It's the first time we've ever been down during the season, and therefore it's something different to overcome, but it shows the character of our young ladies in Newtown.” Welsh said the team’s championship success was the result of a plan established at the beginning of the season. “That was the goal from the start of the season. Our intentions were to be on top of the table, so that once we get to the semi-finals, it's just a matter of time before we'll be in the finals itself. So, the plan worked…and here we are, champions. We just kept believing.”

For Mills, conceding an early goal made the challenge even greater, but the team remained focused on its objective. “It put a damper on us, but we had to keep our heads together and just keep working because we came so far. We came so far; we had this goal in mind, and we

knew we had to see it through,” Mills said.

The championship victory brings the curtain down on an impressive season for Honda Newtown United, who finished the regular season unbeaten before overcoming Cayon in a thrilling final.