Newtown United Maintain Top Spot As Five Teams Claim Premier Division Wins

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Basseterre, St. Kitts—Newtown United maintained their position at the top of the SKNFA National Bank Group Premier Division standings after another convincing performance on Friday September 18, as five teams secured victories during the latest round of league action.

Newtown United strengthened their position at the summit with a commanding 4-0 victory over Azul Cayon Rockets at the National Bank Group Technical Center. Jean Wolf Edouard opened the scoring for Newtown in the 26th minute, giving the league leaders a 1-0 advantage at halftime. Newtown then took control in the closing stages, with Elandre Govia doubling the lead in the 79th minute. Keon Battice added a third in the 82nd before Tulmul Nisbett completed the scoring in the first minute of stoppage time. The 4-0 victory allowed Newtown United to retain their place at the top of the standings as the Premier Division campaign continues.

Old Road Back To Winning Ways

After suffering back-to-back defeats for the first time in a season, defending champions MFCR United Old Road United Jets produced the weekend's biggest scoring performance, defeating TGE Dieppe Bay Eagles 8-3 on Friday. Tiquanny Williams led the scoring charge with an outstanding six-goal performance, finding the net in the 5th, 9th, 40th, 43rd, 72nd and 77th minutes. Stanley Province scored in the 59th minute, while Adondre Eddy added Old Road's eighth in the 89th minute.

Dieppe Bay's goals came from Lyandre Williams in the 37th minute, Jamar Johnson in the 86th and Jase Greene in the first minute of stoppage time. Old Road led 4-1 at halftime before completing the 8-3 victory.

Conaree Shut Out Lodge

On Thursday September 17, SOL Island Auto Conaree also secured three points, defeating 607 Construction Lodge Patriots 2-0 at the National Bank Group Technical Center. Malik France scored both goals for Conaree, breaking the deadlock in the 45th minute before adding his second in the 51st. Conaree held on for the clean-sheet victory to collect the full three points. Coach Earl Jones, said the team is finally coming into its own, after a slow start to the season. “First three points…we continue to work. The team is building as we go along,” Jones said. “Sometimes we start slow, sometimes we start fast, but it's how you manage; how you manage your team and you manage your players.”

Lodge Patriots Head Coach Vaughn Patrick acknowledged that his team is still adjusting to life in the Premier League, but remains confident they will find their footing. “As I say, it's a work in progress. About 85-90% of the guys, it's the first time they're playing (in the Premier League).

And it's the first time they're playing on the turf. So, it's a little getting used to. But over time, as the games go by, you should see more improvement and you should us handle ourselves in the latter part,” he said.

St. Paul's Defeat Garden Hotspurs

Sunday's action saw SL Horsford St. Paul’s United record a comfortable 3-0 victory over SKELEC Garden Hotspurs. Keithroy Freeman opened the scoring in the 18th minute, with Kalonji Clarke adding a second in the 31st. Freeman completed his brace in the 57th minute to seal the 3-0 win for St. Pauls. Assistant Coach Jamal Jeffers, said the team is getting better as the season progresses, ready to erase the horrors of last season. “Tonight's result was really good for us. We now enter into the international break. We now leave the… We're now about to approach the international break with nine points,” he said. Three good games. We scored some goals, we kept some clean sheets, so… We still got some stuff to build on, so we just want to push and we just want to stand on the right side. Last year was disappointing, but at the end of the day, that's behind us.”

Village Superstars Hold Off St. Peters

In the final match of the weekend, Rams Village Superstars edged Development Bank St. Peters 3-2. Caaja Burnham put Village ahead in the 24th minute before G'Vaune Amory converted a penalty in the third minute of first-half stoppage time.

Tahir Hanley extended Village's lead in the 60th minute. St. Peters responded late, with Tyquan Terell converting a penalty in the 84th minute before Chris Browne scored in the second minute of stoppage time.

Village Superstars, however, held on to claim the 3-2 victory and three valuable points. The football season now heads into an international break, with the St. Kitts and Nevis Senior Men’s National Team set to compete in the Concacaf Nations League. The Sugar Boyz face Bonaire on Friday, September 25, followed by Grenada on Monday, September 28. Both matches will be played at the National Bank Group Technical Center, with general admission set at $20. Children under 12 enter free.

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Action between Honda Newtown United and Azul Cayon Rockets on Friday September

18 at the National Bank Group Technical Center. (Photo: Mikkall Walters)