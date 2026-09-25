Home / Sports / SKNFA Announces Squad For Concacaf Nations League

Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis—The St. Kitts and Nevis Football Association (SKNFA) has officially announced the squad that will represent the Sugar Boyz in the September and October rounds of the 2026/2027 Concacaf Nations League.

Head Coach of the St. Kitts and Nevis Senior Men’s National Team, Marcelo Serrano, unveiled the squad on Thursday, September 17, during a press conference held in the Conference Room at the National Bank Group Technical Center.

The 23-member squad is as follows:

• Julani Archibald — Valleta FC

• Xander Parke — Hednesford Town FC

• Victor Hart — Colorado Rapids

• Jordan Bowery — Mansfield Town FC

• Luca Crolla — Derby County

• Andre Burley

• Rico Browne — Walsall FC

• Jayden Richardson — St. Mirren FC

• Malique Roberts — Cayon Rockets FC

• Micah Garnette — Vancouver Whitecaps

• Daron Thomas — St. Paul’s United

• Theo Wharton — Barry Town

• Yohannes Mitchum — Cayon Rockets FC

• Kyle Kelly — Forest Green

• Omari Sterlin James — Hednesford Town FC

• Romaine Sawyers

• Jay Williams — Colchester United FC

• Marley Mintus — Derby County

• Tiquanny Williams — Old Road United Jets

• Harrison Panayiotou — Hemel FC

• Tyreece Simpson — Port Vale

• Rakealan Jeffers — Carrick Rangers FC

• Savi-K Morton — KSA Kalonji Academy

Coach Serrano also outlined the process used to identify and select players for the national team ahead of the Nations League campaign.

“The staff and I, we did the research for the next two months and we found close to 300 players that could be eligible for the country,” Coach Serrano said. “After this database, thanks to our president, Mr. Atiba (Harris), we started some recruiting trips to England and with the efforts from the island and the overseas, we are able to bring more players and work hard to achieve our goal, that's (to qualify for) the World Cup 2030.”

The Sugar Boyz will begin their 2026/2027 Concacaf Nations League campaign at home with two Group C matches at the National Bank Group Technical Center.

St. Kitts and Nevis will face Bonaire on Friday, September 25, at 8:00 p.m., before taking on Grenada on Monday, September 28, at 8:00 p.m. General admission for both matches is $20, while children under 12 enter free. The SKNFA is encouraging fans to come out and support the Sugar Boyz.

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Head Coach of the St. Kitts and Nevis Senior Men’s National Team, Marcelo Serrano, announces the Sugar Boyz squad for the 2026/2027 Concacaf Nations League during a press conference at the National Bank Group Technical Center Conference Room on Wednesday, September 17.