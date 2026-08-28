Winair Celebrates 65 Years of Connecting the Caribbean

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Winair proudly celebrated its 65th anniversary with a special stakeholder celebration in St. Maarten, bringing together government officials, shareholders, aviation and tourism partners, business leaders, employees, friends of Winair and valued guests from across the Caribbean and beyond.

The evening was more than an anniversary celebration. It was an opportunity to reflect on 65 years of connecting islands, communities, families, businesses and opportunities throughout the Caribbean, while thanking the people and partnerships that have helped shape Winair's journey.

Honoring Our Beginnings

Winair's story began in St. Maarten on August 24, 1961, when pioneering aviators Georges Émilien Gréaux and Hippolyte "Faustin" Lédée joined forces with St. Maarten businessman Norman "Chester" Wathey with a shared vision of providing dependable island-to-island air transportation.

That vision quickly took flight. In 1963, Winair inaugurated regular service to Saba, becoming the first airline to provide scheduled service to the island. In 1965, the iconic Twin Otter joined the fleet and would become an enduring symbol of Winair and Caribbean aviation.

As part of the celebration, special recognition was given to the Wathey, Lédée and Gréaux families, honoring the vision and lasting legacy of Winair's founders.

Celebrating 65 Years Together

The official programme featured remarks from Winair CEO Hans van de Velde, Minister Grisha Heyliger, Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina, and President of Parliament Sarah Wescot-Williams.

The evening celebrated not only Winair's history, but also the employees, passengers, shareholders, governments, airports, partners and stakeholders who have contributed to the airline's journey.

Throughout its 65 years, Winair has demonstrated remarkable resilience from navigating changing markets and devastating hurricanes to overcoming the unprecedented challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Today, Winair operates more than 25,000 flights and carries over 330,000 passengers annually, continuing its mission of providing safe and reliable connections throughout the Caribbean.

The Journey Continues

As we celebrate this milestone, we extend our sincere appreciation to everyone who joined us for this memorable occasion and to all those who have supported Winair throughout the past 65 years.

While our aircraft, network and operations have evolved, the heart of our mission remains the same connecting the people and communities of the Caribbean.

As we look toward the future, we remain committed to strengthening regional connectivity, investing in our people and building on the partnerships that will carry Winair into its next chapter.

Thank you for being part of our journey.