Historic Milestone: OECS Leaders Accepted into the African Academy for Women in Political Leadership

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In a landmark triumph for cross-continental diplomacy and gender empowerment, the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission proudly announces that two distinguished Caribbean leaders; Hon. Lanien Blanchette, Speaker of the National Assembly of Saint Kitts and Nevis, and Hon. Lisa Jawahir, Cabinet Minister in the Government of Saint Lucia, have been nominated and officially accepted into the prestigious African Academy for Women in Political Leadership and have participated in the official launch which was held from August 2 to 7 in Kigali, Rwanda.

Spearheaded by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in partnership with the African Union Commission, the African Women Leaders Network (AWLN), and the African School of Governance(ASG), the Academy is a premier continental leadership initiative designed to equip transformation-minded women leaders with advanced strategic, policy, and legislative capabilities. The acceptance of Hon. Blanchette and Hon. Jawahir marks a historic milestone as Caribbean political leaders are formally integrated into this flagship governance program. This is a concrete expression of the recognition by the African Union of the Diaspora as the Sixth Region.

A Visionary Bridge: The Strategic Facilitation of Aisha Maina

This historic integration was made possible through the visionary leadership and cross-continental support of Ms. Aisha Maina, OECS Strategic Advisor for Africa-Caribbean Cooperation.

Serving as a primary architect of modern Africa-Caribbean institutional convergence, Ms. Maina recognised that true transatlantic alignment extends beyond commercial trade. It requires deep governance collaboration, shared political empowerment, and intergenerational leadership exchange. Leveraging her strategic advisory mandate with the OECS Commission, Ms. Maina championed the expansion of the Academy’s global reach, successfully nominating Hon. Blanchette and Minister Jawahir to represent the Eastern Caribbean in this cohort.

Through her strategic stewardship, Ms. Maina has opened an unprecedented institutional corridor, ensuring that Eastern Caribbean women leaders engage directly with parliamentarians, ministers, and policy strategists across the African continent.

Empowering Regional Governance and Continental Ties

The governance initiative focuses on campaign strategy, coalition building, legislative reform, ethical governance, and public policy execution. Speaking on the achievement, Dr. Didacus Jules, Director General of the OECS, commended the milestone:

"The inclusion of Speaker Lanien Blanchette and Minister Lisa Jawahir in the African Academy for Women in Political Leadership is a proud moment for the entire OECS region. It underscores the extraordinary caliber of female leadership within our Member States and signals a dynamic new era of transatlantic collaboration. We extend our sincere appreciation to our Strategic Advisor, Aisha Maina, whose relentless dedication, strategic networks, and foresight turned this vision into a reality. Ms. Maina continues to demonstrate that the bonds between Africa and the Caribbean are actively shaping the future of global leadership."

Expressing her dedication to advancing Caribbean representation in international governance, Ms. Aisha Maina stated:

"Elevating women into transformative political leadership is essential for the sustainable growth of both Africa and the Caribbean. When we bring visionary leaders like Speaker Blanchette and Minister Jawahir into dialogue with their African counterparts, we foster a rich exchange of legislative wisdom, democratic resilience, and shared strategic purpose. It is a privilege to support this historic bridge, and I look forward to the lasting impact their participation will bring home to the OECS."

About the Nominees

​Hon. Lanien Blanchette serves as the Speaker of the National Assembly of Saint Kitts and Nevis. A legal practitioner by profession, she is renowned for her dedicated advocacy for youth inclusion, constitutional integrity, and democratic governance.

Hon. Lisa Jawahir serves as a Cabinet Minister in the Government of Saint Lucia, bringing extensive experience in executive leadership, strategic communications, and public administration.