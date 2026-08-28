Ancestral Echoes: Public Invited to Evening of Remembrance and Cultural Resilience at Challengers

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The Department of Cultural Heritage invites the public to Ancestral Echoes: Remembering the Blood, Honouring the Resilience, this Friday, August 28th, at 6:00 PM at the Challengers Football Field.

This evening of solemn remembrance and cultural resilience honours the 1626 massacre and expulsion of the Kalinago people, as well as the arrival of the first enslaved Africans to St. Kitts, 400 years ago.

Dress Code is Elegantly Cultural

Free transportation is provided for elderly citizens as well as students and teachers in uniform. Buses depart Dieppe Bay at 4:45 PM sharp:

• Heading West (via Sandy Point): Buses GT275 and H5725

• Heading East (via Tabernacle): Buses HA11 and H311 (Up 2 De Time)

Join us as we honour our history and celebrate our collective strength. All roads lead to Challengers this Friday evening!