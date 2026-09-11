CFBC Participates In Youth Ambassador Exchange Programme With Taiwan

Home / Local News / CFBC Participates In Youth Ambassador Exchange Programme…

Basseterre: St. Kitts, Friday, September 04, 2026: Students and representatives of the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC) participated in the CBFC Taiwanese International Youth Ambassador Programme under the theme Celebrating Culture and Collaboration Between St. Kitts -Nevis and Taiwan.

Ambassador Edward Ling-wen Tao, resident Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to Saint Kitts and Nevis expressed his gratitude to CFBC for its participation and expounded on the mission of the programme highlighting the importance of strengthening educational cooperation between Taiwan and St. Kitts and Nevis.

“The core mission of our Ambassador Programme is very straight forward- to promote youth exchange, shared learning, and personal connections. For over four decades Taiwan and St. Kitts and Nevis have maintained a strong supportive partnership. One of the main pillars of our bilateral cooperation has always been education and human resource development. Our two countries share the firm belief that the most valuable investment any nation can make, is in its young people, equipping you with technology, technical skills and global perspective needed to drive the change.”

He highlighted the importance of educational cooperation in strengthening the longstanding relationship between Taiwan and St. Kitts and Nevis and creating greater opportunities for the people of both countries.

“Educational cooperation, however, shouldn't be a one-way street. While we welcome Kittitian and Nevisian students to study in Taiwan, we are equally passionate about bringing Taiwanese youth directly to your campus to learn from you. When young people from different sides of the world sit down together, share ideas, exchange skills, and learn from each other's experience, everyone grows stronger.”

Andy Liu, Head of the Taiwan Youth Delegation, shared his excitement about visiting the Federation and highlighted the benefits of student exchange programmes in fostering cross-cultural understanding and promoting positive generational change. He emphasized that such initiatives provide young people with opportunities to learn from one another, build lasting connections, and strengthen relations between Taiwan and Saint Kitts and Nevis.

Ms. Wanda Hughes, Interim Vice President of Academic and Student Affairs and CFBC representative to the Taiwanese delegation, highlighted the value of the exchange programme in providing students with opportunities to broaden their global perspectives, develop meaningful international connections, and acquire valuable skills beyond the classroom. She noted that such experiences contribute to students’ personal and professional development while preparing them to engage more confidently in an increasingly interconnected world.

Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Education, the Honourable Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, extended a warm welcome to the Taiwanese Youth Ambassador delegation and highlighted the many benefits of the initiative. He emphasized that programmes of this nature provide young people with valuable opportunities to broaden their perspectives, develop cultural awareness, build meaningful international relationships, and strengthen collaboration between St. Kitts and Nevis and Taiwan.

“In an increasingly interconnected world, it is essential that young people have opportunities to engage with cultures different from their own. These experiences broaden our understanding, challenge our assumptions, and help us appreciate the diversity that enriches our global community. When we learn about another culture, we learn not only about history, traditions, language, music, and customs. We also learn empathy. We develop respect for different perspectives and discover the many values we share as human beings. Such understanding is critical as we prepare young people to become responsible global citizens and future leaders. The friendships formed today have the potential to become the partnerships of tomorrow.”

The programme provided an opportunity for young people from both countries to interact, share their cultural traditions, and gain a deeper appreciation for each other’s heritage and perspectives. Participants engaged in activities designed to promote dialogue, friendship, collaboration, and cross-cultural understanding.