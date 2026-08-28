Notice: Back To School Opening Ceremony Transportation Details

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The Labour Spokesman masthead
The Labour Spokesman masthead.
From the print editionYear 69 No. 13 — August 28, 2026 →

Basseterre: St. Kitts, Tuesday, August 25, 2026: The Ministry of Education announces that the 2026-2027 Back to School Opening Ceremony for teachers will be held at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort on Monday, August 31, at 9:00 am.

All teachers attending the ceremony are advised of the following transportation arrangements

Morning Departure:

1. School bus departs Saddlers at 8:00 am, traveling via the Western side of the island

2. School bus departs Saddlers at 8:00 am, traveling via the Eastern side of the island

3. School bus departs St. Peter’s Bus Station and will travel along the Basseterre Route

Return Trip:

All buses will depart the Marriott Hotel following the ceremony.

Teachers are encouraged to assemble at the designated departure points in their respective communities at least 10 minutes before the scheduled departure time.

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