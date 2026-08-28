Specialist Dialysis Staff Begin Arriving on Nevis as Dialysis Unit Nears Completion

Home / Health / Specialist Dialysis Staff Begin Arriving on Nevis…

NIA CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS (August 24, 2026)– Four specialist healthcare professionals who will form part of the team at the soon-to-be-opened Dialysis Unit at the Alexandra Hospital have arrived on Nevis.

The team comprises three nurses from the Philippines, who have specialist training and experience in haemodialysis, and a biomedical technician who will be responsible for supporting the maintenance and operation of the unit’s specialised medical equipment.

Minister of Health in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), the Honourable Senator Jahnel Nisbett, officially welcomed the team to Nevis.

“These three nurses bring with them specialist training and experience in haemodialysis and will form an important part of the team at our Dialysis Unit under construction at the Alexandra Hospital. We have also employed a biomedical technician who is essential in terms of equipment maintenance, etcetera. He will also support the entire Ministry.

“Welcome to Nevis! We are happy to have you join our healthcare family and look forward to the contribution you will make to patient care on our island.”

Minister Nisbett said the arrival of the specialised personnel represents another important step as the NIA moves closer to opening the island’s first dialysis unit.

“As we get closer to opening the first dialysis unit on Nevis, every piece of the puzzle is steadily falling into place. Beyond the equipment and construction, having the right people with the right expertise is critical to delivering safe, high-quality renal care right here at home. For our residents who currently make the journey to St. Kitts several times each week for dialysis, we are getting closer to the day when that journey will no longer be necessary.”

Construction of the Dialysis Unit is on track for completion in the third quarter of 2026. The facility will be equipped with five state-of-the-art dialysis stations and will have the capacity to accommodate up to 20 patients.

There are currently nine dialysis patients from Nevis, eight of whom are receiving financial assistance from the NIA to access dialysis services on St. Kitts.

Premier of Nevis, the Honourable Mark Brantley, recently advised that the dialysis equipment has been ordered and is already on island and in storage. He also highlighted the NIA’s investment in recruiting a multidisciplinary care team, including a nephrologist, a haemodialysis nurse manager and other support staff, to ensure safe, consistent and high-quality care for patients living with chronic kidney disease.

The US$1.3 million investment in the Dialysis Unit is being provided by Destiny Special Sustainability Zone (SSZ) Project developer Olivier Janssens and his team. The funding covers construction of the facility, recruitment of staff and operational costs for the first two years.

The establishment of the Dialysis Unit is expected to significantly improve access to renal care for patients on Nevis by bringing specialised treatment closer to home and reducing the need for frequent travel to St. Kitts and further afield.