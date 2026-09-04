Medical Advice: PM Drew Gives Health Advice While Undergoing Medical Tests

Home / Health / Medical Advice: PM Drew Gives Health Advice…

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (Thursday 3rd September 2026)-Prime Minister and Minister of Health Dr. Terrance Drew, a medical doctor by profession who is currently undergoing further medical evaluations abroad, is using his own recent health experience to urge citizens and residents to take their health seriously, listen to their bodies and not ignore warning signs.

He gave such advice on Thursday 3rd September 2026 while providing an update on his health in a national address, explaining that he and his wife had travelled to the US on the advice of medical specialists in St. Kitts and Nevis and also Martinique for further investigations.

“I speak to you this afternoon from South Florida in the United States of America. My wife and I traveled here on the advice of medical specialists in St. Kitts and Nevis, as well as specialists in Martinique so that further investigations could be conducted. At this stage, there is nothing alarming to report but the doctors are continuing their investigations, and I believe it is important that they are allowed to be thorough,” he said.

Dr. Drew said he began experiencing persistent nausea last Sunday [30th August], which progressed into episodes of vomiting. He also experienced pain on the left side of his neck, accompanied by a mild headache and dizziness.

“As the day progressed, I began feeling unsteady on my feet and had difficulty with my balance and walking. I understood that these were symptoms that should not be ignored,” he said.

He said he subsequently consulted with Dr. Jeffrey Liburd, Dr. Yren [Clarke-]Baez, Dr. Dwayne Hendrickson and Dr. [Alberto] Laguna the resident neurologist, who advised and ultimately directed him to the Joseph N. France (JNF) General Hospital.

“I therefore consulted with Dr. Jeffrey Liburd, Dr. Erin Baez, Dr. Dwayne Hendrickson, and Dr. Laguna, our resident neurologist, who advised and ultimately directed me to the JNF General Hospital, where our capable medical team immediately evaluated and conducted a series of scans and other investigations to determine what was taking place,” Dr. Drew said.

The Prime Minister also thanked the healthcare workers at the JNF General Hospital, specifically acknowledging the doctors, nurses and other members of the medical team for their response and care.

“I want to express my deepest gratitude to the excellent doctors, caring nurses, and other members of the medical team at the JNF General Hospital for their swift response, care and professionalism, as well as to the medical professionals who are presently caring for me,” he said.

The Prime Minister thanked citizens, residents and well-wishers for their prayers, messages and expressions of support, as well as those who sent him medical advice.

“I cannot promise that I will follow every prescription, but I can certainly appreciate the love and good intentions behind them. As a medical doctor, I know when it is time to practice medicine and when it is time to simply be the patient,” he said.

“After the weekend I just had, I knew the best thing I could do was step back, follow my doctor's orders and take the rest my body required.”

Dr. Drew said that while he missed his regular gym regimen, he was taking things easy and had followed his doctor’s advice by taking a gentle walk earlier Thursday morning.

“Though I certainly miss my regular gym regimen, I am content for now taking it easy. In fact, following my doctor's advice, I went for a gentle walk earlier this morning and it felt great getting moving once again,” he said.

Drawing directly from what he had experienced, Dr. Drew urged the public to pay closer attention to their health.

“This experience has been a wakeup call for me, and I hope it can also serve as a reminder to each of you that health matters. We must listen when our bodies speak to us. Please take your health seriously. Get your regular checkups. Take the time to rest and never ignore the warning signs when something does not feel right,” Dr. Drew said.

He also expressed gratitude to medical professionals in Martinique and the United States who have been involved in his care.

“I also thank the medical professionals in Martinique, particularly Professor Dabor Resière, French Embassy, French Ambassador, the U.S. Embassy, the U.S. Charge d'Affaires for their quick intervention, as well as the Consulate of the Commonwealth of Dominica in Martinique,” he said.

Dr. Drew said he remained in good spirits and that his medical evaluations were continuing.

“I remain in good spirits. Getting fully active, fully conscious, and in stable condition as these evaluations continue. I will further update you on my condition on the completion of my medical evaluations, but I am recovering well,” he said.

The Prime Minister again thanked the public for the support extended to him and his family.

“Thank you once again for the tremendous outpouring of love, concern, and prayers. My family and I are deeply grateful. May God continue to bless each and every one of you, and may He continue to bless our beloved Federation of St.Kitts and Nevis. Thank you very much,” Dr. Drew said.