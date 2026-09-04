Cabinet Adjusts: Hanley, Wilkin Get Interim Portfolios During PM Drew’s Medical Absence

Home / Local News / Cabinet Adjusts: Hanley, Wilkin Get Interim Portfolios…

BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Wednesday 2nd September 2026)-With Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew absent for medical reasons, Deputy Prime Minister Dr. Geoffrey Hanley and Attorney General Garth Wilkin have been assigned additional portfolios, complementing the assurance given by Dr. Hanley that the business of government will continue as normal and without interruption.

Under interim arrangements announced by the Cabinet Secretariat on Tuesday 1st September 2026 Dr. Hanley will serve as Acting Prime Minister and assume responsibility for the Ministries of Finance, Health, and Human Resource Management and Social Security, in addition to his existing duties.

Dr. Hanley, who retains his existing responsibilities as Minister of Education, Youth Empowerment, Housing and Human Settlement, Ecclesiastical and Faith-Based Affairs, Social Development, Gender Affairs, Aging and Disabilities, has now taken on the additional portfolios in his capacity as Acting Prime Minister. Attorney General Garth Wilkin, whose substantive responsibility is Justice and Legal Affairs, has additionally assumed responsibility for National Security, Citizenship and Immigration.

The interim arrangements followed an assurance given by Dr. Hanley during a National Address on Monday 31st August whereby he said the Government’s operations would continue without interruption.

“Our Prime Minister is in good spirits. His leadership team remains unified and focused, and the business of the government and the nation continues without interruption. I speak to you tonight, fresh from direct communication with the Prime Minister himself,” Dr. Hanley said.

Dr. Hanley said Prime Minister Drew had spoken directly with Cabinet prior to his departure and had made his expectations regarding the continued operation of the country clear.

“During our conversation, Prime Minister Drew made one request very clear to myself and the entire cabinet. Business in St. Kitts and Nevis must be conducted as normal,” Dr. Hanley said.

“In fact, he has explicitly instructed that there be no major disruption to the social, civic, or economic activity of our nation. The machinery of the state will remain robust, stable, and fully functional,” he added.

Dr. Hanley also said the Government remained focused on its development agenda.

“We are fully focused on keeping our national development agenda moving forward without hesitation or delay,” he said.

The Cabinet Secretariat subsequently stated that the interim governance arrangements were being implemented in keeping with the constitutional order of succession and to ensure the uninterrupted conduct of the nation’s affairs. It said the measures were designed to ensure that every arm of Government continues to function without disruption and that essential services remain operational.

Dr. Hanley also addressed the need for restraint while the Prime Minister undergoes medical evaluation abroad, saying the Government would continue to provide updates while avoiding speculation.

“Until we receive the complete formal report from his medical team abroad, we do not wish to engage in speculation, nor should anyone in our communities. We remain grounded in the facts, transparently and patient,” he said.

He explained that Prime Minister Drew had travelled abroad to meet with medical specialists who would work in liaison with his local medical team.

“Upon his arrival, he will be seen and evaluated immediately by these physicians. To ensure the highest standard and continuity of care, these specialists are working in direct liaison with his local medical team right here in St. Kitts and Nevis. Together, they will conduct a thorough medical assessment and establish a tailored remedy of care to address whatever health issues have arisen,” Dr. Hanley said.

He added that, under medical guidance, the Prime Minister would take a brief leave of absence to dedicate the necessary time to his recovery.

Dr. Hanley also conveyed appreciation from Prime Minister Drew and his wife for the messages of support received since news of the Prime Minister’s medical absence became public.

“The Prime Minister and his wife also conveyed their deepest gratitude to everyone who has reached out. The outpouring of love, prayers, and well wishes across social media via WhatsApp, telephone calls, and personal messages has been overwhelming and deeply moving,” he said.

According to Dr. Hanley, the Government had also reached out to regional and international colleagues, partner governments and diplomatic allies to keep them informed.

He urged citizens and residents to remain productive and avoid unnecessary alarm.

“Instead, let us channel our energy into remaining productive, looking out for one another, and keeping our leader lifted up in prayer and positive thoughts,” Dr. Hanley said.

“We are a nation built on resilience, faith, and unity. The foundation of our democracy is strong, and our commitment to the advancement of St. Kitts and Nevis remains unshakable. May God bless our Prime Minister with a swift and complete recovery,” he added.