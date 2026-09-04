Back-To-School Ceremony Calls For Renewal, Partnership And Educational Excellence

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Basseterre, St. Kitts, Tuesday, September 01, 2026: The Ministry of Education is ushering in the new academic year with a renewed focus on collaboration, educator well-being, and student success. Education stakeholders gathered for the annual Back-to-School Ceremony held under the theme “Transforming Education Through Self-Renewal, Holistic Partnership and Digital Solutions.” The ceremony was held on Monday, August 31, 2026.

Hon. Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, Minister of Education, commended schools across the Federation for their performance in the 2026 CCSLC, CSEC and CAPE Examinations. He recognized the efforts of educators and students whose commitment contributed to the results achieved during the assessments.

Minister Hanley also welcomed teachers new to the profession as they begin their careers and take on the important responsibility of educating and shaping the nation’s young people.

As the new academic year gets underway, Minister Hanley called on educators to recommit themselves to their shared mission and to continue working together with the success of students as their priority.

“I ask you today to recommit yourselves to this shared mission. Let us strengthen our fraternity, uplift one another, and place the success of our students at the center of all we do. As we begin this new school year, let us carry forward the spirit of collaboration, excellence, and hope. Let us remember every child who walks into our classroom carries the dream of a family, the promise of a community, and the future of a nation.”

Featured speaker Ms. Patricia Walters, CEO, The Cable, encouraged educators to recognize the importance of taking care of themselves while meeting the demands of the teaching profession.

“You cannot sustainably give what you continually fail to replenish. You have to replenish yourself. Protect your energy, establish boundaries, and make time for what restores you. Rest without guilt and ask, ‘What do I need to continue doing to work this way with joy?’ because the best version of you may be the greatest resource that you bring into the classroom.”

The Back-to-School Ceremony served as a welcome to the new academic year and a reminder of the collective responsibility shared by educators, parents, and other stakeholders.