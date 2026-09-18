Experts Available: PM Drew Highlights Availability Of Hospital Specialists

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BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Monday 13th September 2026)- Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew has highlighted the availability of specialist medical experts at the Joseph N. France (JNF) General Hospital, while expressing appreciation for the care he received there during the critical “golden hour” of his recent medical experience .

Speaking from Florida in his third medical update aired via video presentation on Sunday 13th September 2026, Dr. Drew-whose portfolio includes responsibility for health- spoke about the treatment he received at the local hospital before being transferred overseas for further medical attention.

“I want to reiterate my appreciation for the staff at JNF that did such an excellent job in making sure that the first hour, the golden hour, that I was well taken care of and was in a position to be able to travel so that when I travel, I would be in good stead to receive what other additional treatment I would need,” he said.

Dr. Drew specifically pointed to the availability of specialists at JNF, noting that the specialists who were available to him are also available to citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis.

“But I am so elated that JNF has come to the point where all those specialists were available to me and those specialists are available to any of our citizens in St. Kitts and Nevis,” Dr. Drew stated.

Dr. Drew, who is a trained medical doctor, disclosed that he had suffered a stroke, explaining that it was caused by a dissection of one of the arteries at the back of his brain, known as the vertebral artery.

“After all of the analysis, I suffered a stroke. This stroke was a dissection of one of the arteries in the back of my brain called the vertebral artery,” he said.

He said he had left the hospital in Florida and was continuing rehabilitation, including occupational therapy and physical therapy.

“I left the hospital in Florida and I am doing rehab, I am doing occupational therapy, I am doing physical therapy and the rehab is going extremely well,” he said.

“I think that I am doing much better mentally, psychologically and physically than the ailment would suggest,” Dr. Drew added.

The Prime Minister also thanked the medical professionals who assisted him in Martinique and Florida, as well as the officials and institutions involved in his treatment.

He expressed appreciation to the medical team in Martinique, the French Ambassador, the European Union Ambassador, the Honorary Consul of the Commonwealth of Dominica stationed in Martinique, Baptist Health in Florida, and the United States Embassy in Barbados.

Dr. Drew reiterated his thanks to God, stating: “But ultimately the greatest thanks goes to God Almighty. For without him I would not be here. and having suffered what I suffered and in such short order to be able to speak well, move well, participating in OT and PT and getting have already left the hospital and getting ready to leave the rehab center and to just continue my OT and RT outside of the hospital setting. That alone is a great testimony in and by itself. So I want to thank God for all that he is doing and all that he has done.”

He said his general health had been good prior to the stroke, noting that his blood sugar, cholesterol and blood pressure were controlled and that his baseline health was “robust” and “strong.”

Dr. Drewsaid he was looking forward to returning to St. Kitts and Nevis and continuing his work.

“I look forward to returning to St. Kitts and Nevis, to lead the Cabinet, to lead Parliament, to lead my constituency- Constituency 8, and to continue to create the best St. Kitts and Nevis; not for some of us but for all of us,” Dr. Drew said.

Of note, in his first update on 3rd September, he said he began experiencing persistent nausea on Sunday 30th August which progressed into episodes of vomiting. Additionally, he pointed to experiencing pain on the left side of his neck, accompanied by a mild headache and dizziness.