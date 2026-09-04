Legacy of Apostle Dr. Allan S. Isaac Lives On Through Scholarship Awards

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The Rivers of Living Water Christian Centre Ministries International proudly announced the inaugural recipients of the Apostle Dr. Allan S. Isaac Memorial Scholarship Initiative during the Scholarship Awards Ceremony held on Sunday, August 30, 2026. This program was established to support ambitious students who demonstrate outstanding academic promise and strong leadership potential.

Guided by the theme “Nurturing the gifts in each individual and empowering the next generation to rise with courage, conviction, and integrity,” the scholarship reflected the church’s enduring commitment to education, empowerment and the legacy of Apostle Dr. Allan S. Isaac.

The first cohort featured five(5) exceptional scholars, carefully selected from a highly competitive pool of applicants representing every level of education within the Federation. Each recipient, a valued partner of the Rivers of Living Water Christian Centre Ministries International, was awarded a monetary grant to assist with tuition and educational expenses for the upcoming academic year.

This year’s recipients were:

• Zamar Morris — Primary School Division

• Joliver Rosemé — High School Division

• Khari Gonsalves — College Division

• Stephenie Akporhuarho — Tertiary/University Division

• Abigail Jackson — Special Award, Early Childhood Division

The Scholarship Committee, together with our Setman and Visionary, Apostle Dr. Debbie Isaac, extended heartfelt congratulations to all recipients selected this year. Their dedication to excellence was commended, and they were encouraged to continue striving for success in their academic pursuits.

The Apostle Dr. Allan S. Isaac Memorial Scholarship Initiative has already become a source of inspiration and upliftment, ensuring that Apostle Dr. Isaac’s vision of courage, conviction, and integrity lives on through the achievements of future generations.

About the Apostle Dr. Allan S. Isaac Memorial Scholarship Initiative

The Apostle Dr. Allan S. Isaac Memorial Scholarship Initiative was created to honour a legacy of vision and faith by empowering the next generation of leaders. More than financial support, it is a seed sown into the future nurturing students’ gifts, strengthening their character, and opening doors to opportunity.

Each year, deserving students are selected for their academic excellence, moral strength and perseverance. Through this program, they are encouraged to rise with courage and conviction, carrying forward values of resilience, responsibility and vision to enrich their communities and the world.