NIA Annual Seminar Reinforces Professionalism And Service Standards For Nevis Taxi Operators

Home / Local News / NIA Annual Seminar Reinforces Professionalism And Service…

NIA CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS (October 21, 2026)- The Nevis Island Administration (NIA) Ministry of Tourism hosted its annual refresher seminar for certified taxi operators on Tuesday, October 20, providing an opportunity for participants to refresh their skills, reinforce professional standards and enhance the quality of service offered to visitors ahead of the official start of the 2026/2027 tourist season.

The seminar, held at the Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park, brought together approximately 40 taxi operators for sessions on customer service excellence, taxi regulations, Nevis’ history and the art of storytelling.

Vanessa Webbe, Product Development Manager in the Ministry of Tourism, welcomed participants during the opening ceremony and highlighted their important role in the island’s tourism industry. She noted that taxi operators work at the intersection of transportation and tourism and are often among the first people visitors encounter, placing them in a unique position to create a lasting positive impression of Nevis.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism John Hanley thanked the operators for their continued contribution to Nevis’ tourism industry. He reminded them that their conduct and service play a significant role in shaping visitors’ experiences and influencing their overall impression of the island, urging them to maintain the highest standards of professionalism.

“Of the first and most important people visitors will meet when they arrive will be you our taxi operators. You may be the first to offer them a glimpse into our way of life and the first to help them feel welcome. In many instances you may be the last people they see before departing. That makes you much more than drivers- you are destination ambassadors, story tellers, representatives of our people and partners in the development of Nevis as a premiere tourism destination.”

Mr. Hanley also underscored the importance of honesty, integrity and adherence to established taxi rates, reminding operators that visitors must feel confident that they are receiving fair and reliable service.

“Respecting the official taxi rates is not optional. It is a fundamental obligation of professional service…They should never have to worry about being overcharged, misled, or taken advantage of.

“Every professional interaction contributes to the image of our island. The impression you leave can influence whether visitors recommend Nevis to their friends, return for another vacation or share positive experiences with the wider world. That is why the standards we discuss today matter so much.”

Participants were further reminded of the importance of courtesy, punctuality and maintaining a professional approach in their interactions with visitors, all of which contribute to a positive visitor experience and the island’s reputation as a tourism destination.

The seminar featured presentations by Greg Phillip, who shared practical strategies for delivering professional, welcoming and memorable customer service; Joanne Manners, who addressed taxi regulations; and Leonard Stapleton, who explored Nevis’ history and the art of storytelling.

Through these sessions, operators had the opportunity to revisit essential information, strengthen their customer service skills and build on their knowledge of the island’s heritage, enabling them to provide visitors with more informative and engaging experiences.

The programme also allowed taxi operators to ask questions, raise concerns and engage with facilitators on matters relevant to their work.

Senior members of staff from the Ministry of Tourism were also in attendance.

The annual refresher seminar forms part of the Ministry of Tourism’s ongoing efforts to support taxi operators in maintaining professional standards and delivering quality service as Nevis prepares to welcome visitors during the 2026/2027 tourist season.