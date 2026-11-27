Home / Local News / After CBI: Brantley Talks Jobs, New Revenue…

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (Thursday 26th November 2026)-“We need income substitution almost immediately, and it takes time…to turn an economy around. It takes time to diversify.”

So said Premier Mark Brantley who, against the backdrop of the planned winding down of the Federation’s Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme, is pointing to the proposed Special Sustainability Zone (SSZ) Destiny Project in Nevis as a potential source of employment for workers of both islands while underscoring the need for alternative sources of revenue.

Speaking at his monthly press conference held on Monday 23rd November 2026, he outlined employment prospects for workers in the construction and hospitality sectors, while also raising questions about job opportunities for young people upon leaving school.

“I have not given up hope. I believe that that project brings significant value to both Nevis and St. Kitts and that when we can consider a project of that scale occurring over, say, the next two, perhaps longer, decades, then it means that it all goes well for construction activity, for the heavy equipment operators and our truckers, for our artisans, our plumbers, our carpenters, our construction workers.”

He added: “and then, of course, as that zone gets going, it all goes well for employment long term for our chefs and our managers and the like.”

In addressing the matter of employment opportunities for the younger generation, the Premier questioned where school leavers would find work and spoke of the responsibility to create an environment in which they could thrive.

“I mentioned these graduations. What are those youngsters going to do once they graduate? The parents now would say, ‘Well, you’re now 17 and 18. You must go and find work.’ Where are they going to work? And do we have a collective obligation to provide the environment where those youngsters can thrive? That’s my mandate.”

Brantley’s comments concerning the Destiny Project came in response to questions posed by a representative of the Department of Information concerning, among other matters, the recent joint Cabinet meeting and subsequent discussions, Nevis’ capacity to accommodate more than one special economic zone and whether the uncertainty surrounding the approval of the Destiny Project had discouraged potential investors from pursuing such developments in St. Kitts and Nevis.

“The joint Cabinet meeting that occurred between the Cabinet of the Federal Government and the Nevis Island Cabinet, we had one agenda item and that item was the Destiny Project. And that meeting was convened at Koi Resort in St. Kitts and I think we had a very good discussion in relation to that project and that has then been followed up with some more specific meetings that have occurred over the last week,” Brantley stated.

“I believe, as I said, that progress is being made and that we hope that we will be in a position in due course to make an announcement in relation to that particular project.”

Brantley, in speaking about the future of the Federation’s economy, made reference to Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew’s recent announcement concerning the winding down of the CBI Programme.

“St. Kitts, our sister, will also benefit from this project, and so I want us to understand that particularly now, as we look down the line and we heard our Prime Minister already say that he is working on…winding down; I think that’s the language he used, the Citizenship by Investment Programme, that we need alternatives.”

He continued: “We need alternatives, and I challenge members of the press, members of the public, what are those alternatives that are currently on the table? Because the island of Nevis and the leadership in Nevis is saying these are what we are looking at.”

Brantley further stated: “I spent some time at the start of this press conference setting out what we are looking at to try to engage and try to get income substitution, not in five or 10 years, because we need income substitution almost immediately, and it takes time, ladies and gentlemen, to turn an economy around. It takes time to diversify.”

“And so when I mention film and I mention online gaming and I mention geothermal renewable energy and I mention our airport and things like that, these are efforts that we are making. And part of that effort has to be large-scale private investment because the Government cannot do it alone.”

The role of the private sector in providing employment also formed part of Brantley’s response to a question concerning government expenditure, as he expressed hope that private sector growth would reduce the financial burden associated with government employment.

“I’m hopeful that as the private sector grows, they will take on more of that responsibility of employment and therefore allow us to reduce the burden of that large wages and emolument bill that the Government has to carry.”

Asked whether Nevis had the capacity to accommodate more than one special economic zone, Brantley indicated that his administration was not prepared to consider another development of the residential nature of Project Destiny but did not rule out other types of SSZs.

“If somebody were to come and say they want to do a tech park, they want to do an agricultural hub, they want to do an online gaming hub, something of that nature, I will not rule that out, but certainly we are not minded to consider any other large real estate development-type SSZs on Nevis.”

In addressing public concerns surrounding the Destiny Project, Brantley stated: “And whilst we understand the concerns and we cannot at all suggest that concerns are unwarranted, I do believe that a lot of those concerns were based on false information that was put into the public domain for political and other reasons and for persons who had their own agenda.”

“I am hopeful that once the information is made available to the general public that persons will look at that information and assess it for themselves, including members of the media.”

As it relates to the status of the Destiny Project, Brantley stated: “Once we get a green light from Basseterre, we will go ahead and we will initiate the parliamentary process and we will disclose the documentation to the general public and to members of the press.”