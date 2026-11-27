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BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (Thursday 26th November 2026)-Women in St. Kitts and Nevis are being encouraged to share photos, videos and messages of solidarity with women who have experienced gender-based violence and in remembrance of those who have lost their lives as a result of such violence.

As understood, the initiative forms part of a social media campaign by the St. Kitts and Nevis National Chapter of Caribbean Women in Leadership (CIWiL) in observance of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) Elsie Harry made the call during a video presentation posted on the organisation’s official Facebook page on Wednesday 25th November 2026, outlining its planned activities for the 16-day observance.

“Our first initiative is a social media campaign that will feature messages of solidarity from women to women who have endured or have been lost as a result of gender-based violence,” she stated.

“Feel free to send us your photos and videos so that we can also post your messages to our social media pages. Your voice matters in combating gender-based violence,” Harry added.

The annual campaign runs from November 25th, observed as the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, to December 10th, observed as Human Rights Day.

This year’s observance is taking place under the theme “Unite to End Violence Against Women and Girls: Ensure Justice, Protect Survivors, End Impunity.”

In addressing the organisation’s mission, Harry stated: “Our mission is to ensure that women are able to participate fully in political life and in leadership roles, and we believe that this is only possible if women are free from the fear of violence.”

She indicated that the local chapter will be rolling out a number of activities designed to raise awareness surrounding gender-based violence and inspire action.

“Please watch this space on our social media accounts so that you can see how you can participate in these various initiatives,” she said.

“Together, we can ensure justice, protect survivors and end impunity,” Harry concluded.

The CIWiL St.Kitts & Nevis National Chapter is described to be a non-partisan and independent organization which aims to increase women’s political participation in St.Kitts and Nevis and the region.