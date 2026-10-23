The St. Kitts & Nevis Aquatics Federation Announces Team For 2026 OECS Swimming Championships

Home / Sports / The St. Kitts & Nevis Aquatics Federation…

The St. Kitts & Nevis Aquatics Federation (SKNAF) has announced the 18 swimmers selected to represent St. Kitts & Nevis at the 2026 OECS Swimming Championships, taking place November 6–8 at the Shrewsbury Aquatic Centre in Saint Lucia.

The selected team brings together athletes from across St. Kitts and Nevis who have earned their places through performances at regional competitions throughout the season. They will compete against swimmers from across the Eastern Caribbean, gaining valuable experience and the opportunity to measure their progress at regional level.

2026 Team St. Kitts & Nevis includes

Girls 8 & under

Filippa Denne

Zheneje Blondell-Browne

Boys 8 & under

Akimba Cornelius

Jayveer Lake

Girls 9-10

Edith Denne

Boys 9-10

Gaj Leonce

Rhaejaan Jacobs

Clijae Christmas

Boys 11-12

Valentino Esposito

TeAdrian Tross

Greyson Burrell

Saulo Sahely

Girls 13-14

Skyla Connor

Boys 13-14

Austin Williams

Abhijith Srinivasan

Nazanu Chiverton

Girls 15-17

Jazzelle Connor

Boys 15-17

Aunri Pemberton

Team Officials

MacLevon Tross | Team Manager

James Weekes | Head Coach

Eldon Thomas | Assistant Coach

Camilla Dennel | Chaperone

For the swimmers selected, the OECS Championships represent an opportunity to put their training to the test, compete against some of the region’s strongest young talent and gain experience that will help shape their development in the sport. Each athlete arrives at the championships with their own goals, but all will share the experience of representing St. Kitts and Nevis on the regional stage.

SKNAF President Eldon Thomas congratulated the selected athletes, highlighting the progress being made across the federation.

“We are encouraged by the number of swimmers selected for this year’s OECS team and by the continued development we are seeing across our clubs and age groups. Every selection represents hours of training, the dedication of our coaches and the support of families who make it possible for these young athletes to pursue their goals. We congratulate each swimmer and look forward to seeing them take this next step in their competitive journey while representing St. Kitts and Nevis.”

The 2026 OECS Swimming Championships will bring together swimmers from across the Eastern Caribbean, providing an opportunity for athletes to measure their progress against regional competition, pursue personal bests and build experience for future championships.

The St. Kitts & Nevis Aquatics Federation extends its sincere gratitude to the St. Kitts and Nevis Olympic Committee (SKNOC), Espo Construction, Natalia Esposito, Royal St. Kitts Hotel, St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank, the Nevis Island Administration and Tappwater Caribbean for their valuable support and contributions towards the development of aquatics and the opportunities provided to our athletes. Your support plays an important role in helping our swimmers pursue their goals and represent St. Kitts & Nevis with pride.

SKNAF congratulates all 18 selected swimmers and wishes Team St. Kitts & Nevis every success at this year’s championships.