Home / Editorial / Women Deserve To Live Without Fear

Last week, in observance of International Men’s Day, we gave a special shout-out to the men who are making positive contributions to society, while highlighting the importance of supporting our boys as they prepare to become the men of tomorrow.

This week, however, we take a more serious turn as we give attention to the annual 25th November observance of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, with the 2026 call to “Ensure justice, protect survivors, end impunity.”

Across the globe, throughout our Caribbean region and even in our own neck of the woods here in St. Kitts and Nevis, we have heard of incidents, deadly and otherwise, involving violence against women and girls.

Even as some readers go through this editorial, recent incidents and some infamous cases may come to mind. The faces of victims, the horrific stories surrounding their experiences and the unimaginable pain felt by their families are difficult to forget.

What a world we live in where women and girls often have to live in fear of becoming victims of such violence.

As we reflect on our International Men’s Day message, let us recognise that part of preparing our boys to become responsible men involves teaching them to respect and treat women and girls well.

Respect, of course, is mutual. However, in addressing this particular subject, we cannot shy away from the importance of educating our boys and young men about acceptable behaviour, healthy relationships, personal boundaries and the fact that violence is never a solution to disagreements.

The subject becomes even more heartbreaking when we consider the sexual and physical abuse of children.

While this international observance places particular emphasis on women and girls, let us also remember that our boys are vulnerable to abuse and exploitation. Every child, regardless of gender, deserves to grow up in an environment where he or she feels safe, loved and protected.

Beyond the stories that make the headlines, there are countless experiences of abuse that go unreported. There are women suffering domestic violence at the hands of their partners, children being groomed by adults and young people being subjected to inappropriate behaviour, sometimes by individuals entrusted with their care and protection.

How many suffer in silence because they are afraid, ashamed or believe that no one will listen to them?

We must create an environment in which our children feel comfortable speaking out when something is wrong. We must listen to them, take their concerns seriously and ensure that appropriate action is taken.

Protecting children also means being mindful of the people we expose them to, the environments in which they spend their time and their interactions in the digital world.

Furthermore, we must never allow family ties, friendships, social standing or fear of embarrassment to stand in the way of protecting a victim or holding a perpetrator accountable.

As a society, through our communities, educational institutions, social services, law enforcement agencies and judicial systems, we must demonstrate that such ill-treatment will not be tolerated.

Justice must be pursued, survivors must receive the necessary support and perpetrators must be held accountable.

However, while justice is important in the aftermath of abuse, what are we doing to prevent these incidents from occurring in the first place?

Prevention begins in our homes, in the lessons we teach, in the examples we set and in our willingness to challenge inappropriate behaviour rather than excuse it.

Also, as we continue to observe Youth Month, let us remember that our children, both boys and girls, are our future. They deserve more than words of encouragement about the bright futures that await them. They deserve our active commitment to ensuring that they are safe enough to experience those futures in nurturing environments that shape their lives positively.

Let us protect, defend and support our women and girls. Let us also work towards eliminating the very behaviours that make such protection necessary.

Prevention remains a much-needed cure for this troubling reality of our world.