Home / Editorial / The Future Is Everyone: Our Boys Must…

As the world annually observes International Men’s Day today, 19th November, under the theme “The Future Is Everyone,” we are reminded of a simple but important truth: building a better society requires the involvement, support and contribution of us all.

This year’s theme invites us to think more deeply about gender equality and the importance of ensuring that men and boys are not left behind in the pursuit of progress.

Interestingly, the thinking behind the theme draws attention to the familiar phrase, “The Future is Female,” which has long been associated with the empowerment and advancement of women and girls.

While that message continues to have its place in promoting gender equality, the organisers of International Men’s Day are encouraging a broader conversation about inclusion, reminding us that men and boys must also be part of the picture.

After all, the future cannot belong to one gender alone. The progress we seek as a society will require the involvement, support and contribution of everyone.

Hence, it is safe to say that: The future is everyone.

Here in St. Kitts and Nevis, where November is also observed as Youth Month, this occasion presents a fitting opportunity to place a special spotlight on our boys and adolescent males who will become the men of tomorrow.

What kind of future are we preparing them for? Are we giving them the attention, guidance and encouragement they need to succeed? Are we listening when they speak, or are we simply expecting them to be strong and figure things out on their own?

These are questions worth asking.

Too often, society places expectations on boys from an early age. They are told to be tough, to be brave and, sometimes, not to cry. Yet, behind those expectations are young people who experience fear, disappointment, sadness and uncertainty just like everyone else.

Our boys must know that expressing emotions is not a sign of weakness. Asking for help does not make them less masculine. In fact, recognising when support is needed is an important part of becoming a responsible and emotionally healthy adult.

We must also pay closer attention to their educational development, personal interests and social surroundings. Not every boy will excel in the same subjects or follow the same career path, but every boy deserves a fair opportunity to discover his abilities and reach his potential.

Equally important is the need to guide our young males away from violence, crime and other negative activities that can destroy promising futures.

This responsibility cannot rest on parents alone. Teachers, community leaders, employers, mentors and other responsible adults all have a part to play.

Sometimes, a word of encouragement, a listening ear or a positive male role model can make a lasting difference in a young person’s life.

As we celebrate men who are making meaningful contributions to their families, workplaces and communities, let us also remember those who are struggling quietly and may need encouragement themselves.

Gender equality should never become a competition over whose challenges matter more. Supporting women and girls does not require us to overlook men and boys. There is room for everyone to grow, succeed and contribute.

To our men and boys, keep pushing forward. Believe in your worth, inspire those around you, make responsible choices and never underestimate your ability to influence positive change.

To us a society, let us show our males the love, care, respect and support they deserve.

After all, the future is not his or hers alone. It belongs to all of us, and we all have a responsibility to shape it.