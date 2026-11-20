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ANTALYA, Türkiye (Thursday 19th November 2026)-A mural depicting a mother hornbill and her young is carrying a message of environmental concern and hope at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31), as a Malaysian street art movement uses the international gathering to draw attention to the declining hornbill population and the importance of protecting forests.

The artwork, painted by Malaysian artist Dhiyaul Mohamad Ashraf bin Dawari, caught this reporter’s attention during a walk through the conference’s Blue Zone on Tuesday 10th November, prompting a brief chit-chat with a member of the team about the meaning behind the painting.

What initially appeared to be an artistic display in motion turned out to be an environmental awareness initiative by Strokes Never Sleep, a Malaysian street art movement seeking to demonstrate how murals can communicate messages beyond their decorative appeal.

During the chit-chat, Muhammad Firdaus bin Musa of Strokes Never Sleep explained that the movement covers murals, graffiti artists and street artists, with an interest in approaching their work differently.

“So we try to do things out of the box,” he said.

“Usually murals, people relate it with vandalism or maybe some decorations. But I think murals can be more than that. It can be a power of spreading awareness.”

Musa explained that the team’s participation at COP31 represented something new for the movement, with the artwork focusing on the Malaysian hornbill, whose population he said has been declining.

“The picture the artist is drawing is the Malaysian hornbill,” he explained.

“This is why we play our role as muralists to spread awareness,” he added, referring to the bird’s declining population.

Beyond the colourful artwork, the mural carries a deeper message through its depiction of a mother hornbill and her young.

According to Musa, the mother bird represents struggle and sacrifice, as well as the maturity of Malaysia’s forests.

“The mother represents the struggles, sacrifices of the Burung Enggang itself, and also the maturity of our forest,” he explained.

Despite the concerns surrounding the bird’s declining population, he pointed to the young hornbill as a symbol of hope.

“It represents hope and future of the Malaysia forests or climate,” Musa said.

Asked what was contributing to the decline, he identified the continued cutting down of trees and the removal of forest resources as contributing factors.

He explained that hornbills depend heavily on trees for nesting, making the destruction of forests particularly concerning.

“When people keep on chopping trees and also keep taking resources from the forest, ongoing and going, so it contributes to the declination of the hornbill,” he said.

The decision to create the mural at COP31 was also intended to encourage greater engagement among conference participants.

“Rather than just putting wallpapers on the wall, I think it’s a bit boring,” Musa remarked.

He explained that watching an artist paint provides an opportunity for people to observe the creative process while developing a greater appreciation for the message being communicated.

“People can see the detailing of the drawings and they can come up with the emotions that the artist is trying to translate,” he said.

Asked what he hoped people would take away from the artwork, particularly in relation to the future of environmental protection, Musa acknowledged that the movement’s contribution was relatively small compared with the scale of global challenges.

“I think what we’re doing just now is actually playing a very small part comparing to the world itself,” he said.

However, he expressed optimism that such efforts could contribute to wider awareness and action on climate change.

“We hope that the message touches the heart of the people who see it,” he stated.

He also expressed hope that the diverse backgrounds of those attending the international conference would help extend the message beyond the artwork itself.

“With many people coming in here with different backgrounds … they also can help make a change for the world,” Musa said.

The encounter with the Malaysian team offered an opportunity to learn about the environmental message behind an artwork taking shape in the Blue Zone, where the mural artist was observed painting during the ongoing conference.

COP31 is being held in Antalya, Türkiye, kicked off on Monday 9th November and is slated to end on Friday 20th November 2026.